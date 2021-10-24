Prime Minister Modi says idea of ​​army, male police no longer exists, welcomes increasing number of female cops





The prime minister cited a figure from the Bureau of Police Research and Development to say that the number of female police officers has risen to over 2.15 lakh from 1.05 lakh in 2014.



Welcoming the increase in the number of women in police personnel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted on Sunday that it had doubled between 2014 and 2020 and expressed hope that they will lead the “new police era” in the future. . In his monthly show “Mann Ki Baat” he said that there used to be the idea that services like the army and the police were meant for men, but that was no longer so and cited a Police Research and Development Bureau figure to say that the number of female police personnel has increased to over 2.15 lakh from 1.05 lakh in 2014. His government came to power in 2014. Their number over the past seven years has also nearly doubled in the central armed police forces, he said. The women are now taking what is considered very difficult training as “Jungle Warfare Specialized Commandos” to be part of the CoBRA Battalion, an elite CRPF unit to target violent extremist and insurgent groups, and are also visible as security personnel at metro stations, airports and government offices, Prime Minister Modi said. He added: “This has a most positive impact on our police force and the morale of our society. The presence of women in the security personnel instills a natural trust in people, especially women. They feel naturally linked to them. People tend to trust them more. because of the sensitivity of women. ”Claiming that female cops become role models for girls, the Prime Minister urged them to visit schools once they open and interact with female students. This will show a new direction to our new generation, he added. “I hope that women will join the police force even more in the future and lead the new age police force in our country,” he said. In her speech, the Prime Minister also highlighted the unique role Indian women have played in increasing the influence and strength of the United Nations (UN), which officially came into effect on that day in 1945. . In 1947-48, during the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of the United Nations, it was written in this declaration that “all men are created equal”, but following the objection of a delegate Indian, Hansa Mehta, it was changed to “All men are created equal,” PM Modi noted. “It was in keeping with India’s centuries-old tradition of gender equality,” he said. Another Indian delegate, Lakshmi Menon, had also strongly expressed her point of view on the issue of gender equality, while in 1953 Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit became the first woman president of the United Nations General Assembly, a he noted.

