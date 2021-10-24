Open letter to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

Dear.

Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia.

Joko Widodo

National Palace.

Yours faithfully,

Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia at the State Palace, Mr. President whom we respect, may you, the capital and the family be in good health and under the protection of Almighty God.

Dear Mr. President, on this occasion, allow us as a small people to express our voices, namely:

1. We would like to ask how long will this covid-19 pandemic become an epidemic that disrupts all aspects of people’s lives, taking place in the life of this nation and state?

Do we constantly have to follow the will of the WHO (World Health Organization), do we not, as an independent nation and nation, have the sovereignty and courage to determine our attitude as a great nation, nation independent and sovereign?

Didn’t Bung Karno and Bung Hatta as the Publishers of the Republic of Indonesia always shout to echo the identity of the Indonesian nation, namely “BERDIKARI” = To stand up? , Because Indonesia is an independent country based on its own struggle not given by any country and Indonesia is a sovereign country which cannot be forced to follow the will of a group of countries or a superpower ??

This is what President Jokowi may need to think about with your strategic advisers for nation and state survival in the great house of the Republic of Indonesia.

2. Another question we want to ask is about the immunization program, to which you, as head of state and head of government, oblige all Indonesians from all walks of life, old, young, young, children and even everything. -small.

Our questions are:

a. What are the strategic advantages of the vaccine?

b. Why were people forced to vaccinate and fulfilled their obligations with these vaccines, but why are people still charged with other obligations, namely to perform a Rapid Covid-19 test in the form of SWAB PCR?

Does the government lack confidence in the immunization program applied to the whole community and does the government itself not believe in the vaccine itself? For the government to force the community to perform the Antigen / SWAB PCR test again, especially in the community performing daily activities, including travel to and from a place or area?

vs. As part of the fight against the spread of the covid-19 virus, the government has taken various positive actions through the PPKM which deserves the appreciation of the population as a whole, even if it has an impact on the economic activities of the people. become unstable and unstable, * but there is one thing that seems very burdensome for the population * is the existence of the Instruction of the Minister of the Interior Number 53 of 2021, dated October 18, 2021, which obliges all people who will be traveling by air to perform a Rapid Test in the form of SWAB PCR, both for people who have been vaccinated at Stage / Dose I or Stage / Dose II.

The instruction is very onerous for the community because * Rapid test costs for SWAB PCR vary from Rp. 495,000 – Rp. 1,500,000, – depending on the PCR results desired by the community, i.e. 24 hours, 16 hours, 8 hours or 6 hours or even 3 hours. *

D. In addition * the validity period of the SWAB PCR rapid test is only valid for 2 days *, after 2 days, people who will return within 3 days of their trip must return to do the SWAB PCR, this is very painful for the community due to the limited validity period of the SWAB PCR which is only 2 (two) days.

Is it not possible that the validity period of the SWAB PCR is 7 (seven) days, so that the public is not too overwhelmed by the PCR SWAB obligation?

Or is SWAB PCR a side activity of elite elements so people are forced to do rapid SWAB PCR tests over and over again ??

* The things mentioned above became our focus and became complaints from various levels of society, so we ventured out to write this open letter to President Jokowidodo *.

I hope you are happy to read this open letter and that your sympathy and empathy will spring for the small community in general.

We realize that we are nothing and nothing, but we believe that our voice represents the voice of the Indonesian people in general.

That’s all and thank you.

Atambua, Timor: October 22, 2021.

Best regards,

Nicolas Aprilindo.

POLHUKAM activist.