Super PACs Release Hitting Vance Ad Campaign Over Past Comments on Trump





Two super PACs ran an ad campaign criticizing Republican Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance for his earlier comments on former President Trump Donald TrumpGrant Woods, a longtime friend of McCain and former Arizona AG, dies at 67 years old. Glasgow summit raises stakes for Biden PLUS deal.

Club for Growth said on Saturday that its spending committee, Club for Growth Action, was spending $ 470,000 on TV and radio ads to air in the Cincinnati marketplace, featuring Vance’s previous comments about Trump.

The ad uses an excerpt from an interview Vance did with Charlie Rose’s Charles Peete Rose’s Super PAC ad campaign hit Vance over previous comments on Trump Cuomo’s investigation. , I’m a Never Trump guy. I never liked him.

As someone who doesn’t like Trump, I might have to put my nose up and vote for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton The Super PAC ad campaign hitting Vance on past comments about Trump I voted for Trump in 2020, he turned out to be the ultimate RINO in 2021 Neera Tanden operated as White House Secretary of Personnel PLUS, Vance continues, according to images in the ad.

The PAC super ad also displays previous tweets Vance wrote about Trump, including one that says Wow. Trump links immigration to heroin. Not unreasonable. Most convincing argument. Then hombres. My god what an idiot.

Politico first reported the story of the ad campaign.

The outlet reported that USA Freedom Fund also spent $ 470,000 on a video ad in which a narrator says: JD Vance. He quit the Republican Party to vote against Trump.

The USA Freedom Funds ad also used an excerpt from Vance-Rose’s interview and the Twitter screenshot of Vances’ tweet calling the former president an idiot.

The super PAC ad campaign, which supports Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel, will appear in the Cincinnati marketplace during NCAA and NFL games, according to Politico.

A radio spot will also be broadcast with Fox News.

The ad campaign is perhaps further proof of the influence the former president has over the Republican Party. Other Republican candidates have sought Trump’s approval in previous elections.

Hillbilly Elegy author has already apologized for his criticism of Trump.

Like many people, I criticized Trump in 2016, Vance said in an interview with Fox News in early July.

And I ask people not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I have been very open that I said these critical things and I regret them, and I regret to I was wrong about the guy. I think he was a good president, I think he made a lot of good decisions for people, and I think he took a lot of criticism.

Taylor Van Kirk, Vance’s campaign press secretary in the Senate, told The Hill in a statement that the Ohio Senate candidate supports the former president and suggested that the super PACs were “terrified” of Vance. .

JD is a staunch supporter of President Trump, and his rapid rise in the polls scares the same pro-China globalist DC establishment that spent millions of dollars attacking President Trump in 2016 because they are terrified of someone. ‘one that stands with Trump and working-class Americans on tariffs and pro-US trade policy being elected to the US Senate,’ she said in her statement.

“The Club for Growth knows full well that their own poll is bogus and that JD has the momentum in this race, otherwise they wouldn’t spend so much money to smear it, the same way they smeared President Trump. in 2016 when it started to rise in the polls, ”she added.

Updated at 19:46

