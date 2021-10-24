US cooperates with India to derail CPEC project, Pakistan says





The United States and India are cooperating to sabotage the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, a Pakistani official said.

The rare direct charge came from the head of the local authority of the CPEC, Khalid Mansoor, who is also a special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, at a seminar organized by the prestigious Institute of Business Administration in the business capital of Karachi, local English- Linguistic daily Dawn reported on Sunday.

Washington has long opposed the $ 64 billion project, calling it a “debt trap” for Pakistan, but this is the first time Islamabad has reacted in this way.

New Delhi, rival of Beijing and Islamabad, also opposed the project, which is part of Beijing’s ambitious “Belt and Road” initiative, considering it to be contrary to its strategic interests in the region.

“From the perspective of the emerging geostrategic situation, one thing is clear: the India-backed US is hostile to CPEC. They won’t let her succeed. This is where we need to take a stand, Mansoor reportedly said.

“Pakistan cannot give up its advantages. It has more than once burned its fingers in the (Western) alliance in the past,” he said, adding that attempts to dilute Beijing’s strategic influence in the region would not succeed.

The West, he continued, sees the CPEC as a symbol of China’s political ambition.

“This is the reason why the CPEC is viewed suspiciously by the United States and Europe… They see the CPEC more as an initiative by China to expand its political, strategic and commercial influence,” Mansoor added. .

Islamabad, he said, discussed the possibility of including Afghanistan in the CPEC with the Taliban government, but gave no further details, including Kabul’s response. Signed in 2015, the CPEC aims to connect the strategically important northwestern Chinese province of Xinjiang with the port of Gwadar in southern Pakistan via a network of roads, railways and pipelines to transport goods, oil and gas.

