Boris Johnson must stand firm against the announcers of the “winter plan”

The drumbeat of doom, urging a Plan B of further restrictions on freedom to aid our war on Covid, is getting louder and louder every day.

Recent media reports suggest that something called the UK Health Security Agency has contacted local authorities to seek support for the immediate deployment of Winter Plan B. According to the Observer, ministers are preparing to respond to fears of ‘a triple whammy of respiratory illnesses. this winter Covid, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

As I write, the clamor for Plan B is the mainstay on the BBC news website, a clear sign that the business TV and radio broadcasts for the rest of the weekend and until Monday will be a real blitzkrieg of calls to return to an emergency situation. . Pressed by Andrew Marr this morning to find out if Labor supported the move to Plan B, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves replied: Yes, but let’s not let the government get away with Plan A either.

This all follows a week in which a number of healthcare lobby groups, such as the NHS Confederation and the British Medical Association, easily catapulted their demands for further restrictions to the top of the agenda. each mainstream broadcaster.

Yet, if we truly lived in the Age of Reason, Covid would no longer dominate our public discourse at all. A key scientific discovery would have stopped our obsession months ago. At the end of June, the biostatistics unit of the Medical Research Councils at Cambridge University found that the deployment of the vaccine had reduced the death rate from the disease to less than one in a thousand.

The miracle of mass inoculation had turned an estimated death rate of around 1% at the start of the pandemic to 0.085%. Among those over 75, the death rate has dropped from 15% when Covid first appeared to less than 2% today.

This was confirmed by subsequent data. According to the ONS, around one million people in England had Covid in the week ending October 16, which would lead us to expect around 850 deaths to be recorded in due course. Looking at the provisional figures of the last recorded deaths in England, for the week ending October 8, there were 582 involving Covid exactly what one would expect given that infections were at a slightly lower level in September . In England and Wales, Covid accounted for just over 6% of deaths in the same week.

So the traumatic experience, before the mass vaccination, of a thousand deaths a day that we suffered in January, a figure that had the potential to increase much more if we had not locked in hard to the era is gone for good. Since mid-summer, the NHS has no longer any risk of being overwhelmed by Covid and therefore the key factor used by the government to justify extraordinary restrictions on individual freedom has disappeared.

A rational response would have been to remove all restrictions while rolling out booster shots for the elderly and others still vulnerable to what remains a very unpleasant and infectious disease. After all, we never locked down for the flu, nor enforced mask wear or social distancing either, but we were careful to offer protective injections to those at increased risk.

It basically describes what the government has done, at least in England. Freedom Day was declared on July 19, although the threat of vaccine passports still looms, and associated with a fairly aggressive campaign to immunize school-aged children. Less than three weeks ago, the Prime Minister felt confident enough to invite an almost entirely maskless audience during his opening speech at the party conference to engage in a cautious punch with the person sitting in the next seat, adding: It’s ok now.

But suddenly it doesn’t seem to be working anymore. Sections of the medical establishment are pushing for the return of restrictions on individual liberty, with the wearing of compulsory masks, limitation of the size of groups able to socialize, establishment of vaccine passports, return to work from home and God knows. what else deprivation.

Let’s be clear: what these people are really asking for is a huge and permanent change in the trade-off between freedom and security, sacrificing the former for less than a tenth of the reason it was put aside ago. 18 months. If the government were to go down that road, logically it would have to mean setting aside freedom and imposing distancing and hygiene restrictions on us during a typical flu season as well. For flu and associated pneumonia can easily be the cause of more than 800 deaths and several thousand hospitalizations per week across the country during a normal winter.

Boris Johnson and his ministers have so far resisted the clamor, but they don’t seem at all sure they’ll hold out much longer. Earlier today, Chancellor Rishi Sunak only pledged to say that the data does not currently allow an immediate move to Plan B.

The Prime Minister himself is using the fury to talk about the need for all people over 50 to receive booster shots – something that I, as a happily double-vaccinated 50-something, considers excessive in itself. We are sticking to our plan, the prime minister said in a video clip on Thursday.

If he steps back in the next few days, he will normalize the idea that basic personal freedom during the winter months depends on the consent of the medical class. This must not happen.