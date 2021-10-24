Alec Baldwin targeted by Donald Trump Jr in series of raw memes





After Alec Baldwin fired a fatal propeller pistol on the set of Rust, he has since been targeted by Donald Trump Jr.

On Thursday October 21, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, died from Baldwin’s shooting with his propeller pistol, which he did not realize contained live ammunition. Film director Joel Souza, 48, was also injured in the incident.

Despite the tragedy of the incident and the support that poured in for the actor, Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram to make fun of him.

Alamy

In a series of messages, the 43-year-old first visited the platform on Friday, October 22, just a day after the crash. He posted an image of Baldwin with the caption: That look when an anti-gun nut kills more people than your vast gun collection has ever done.

The president’s former son is known for his views on hunting, after his efforts have already cost US taxpayers $ 75,000 on a trip to Mongolia.

Trump Jrs’ attack on Baldwin could have been fueled by a parody performed by the actor on Saturday Night Live, which saw Baldwin pretend to be Donald Trump, reports The Independent.

In his second post, Trump Jr featured an image of Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, with a caption poking fun at his English skills and commenting on other accusatory questions about how the tragic shooting happened.

He also accused those who hate guns of having no problem profiting from them.

In a final post, Trump Jr concluded: Let’s all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun.

Trump Jr also picked up on other memes via his Instagram Stories, from a montage by another user called @thefatherofvincents featuring a Looney Tunes character wielding a gun, to a post from Dakota Meyer.

Meyer, listed on his account as a father, sailor, sniper, firefighter, EMT, pilot and paratrooper, posted a photo of Baldwin speaking on the phone on the set of Rust.

I wonder if he will star himself in the SNL skit. This man made jokes at the expense of others. The saddest thing is that this woman’s life has been taken by someone who will never be held responsible.

Then there was an image of Baldwin with a black teardrop mark next to his left eye, a symbol that is often taken to mean that the person killed someone.

Alamy

Despite Trump Jrs’ attack on Baldwin, court records showed the actor was told the gun was safe before the shooting.

If you’ve been grieving and want to speak with someone with confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care through their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

