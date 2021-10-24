Success of vaccination program shows India’s ability to the world: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the success of India’s immunization program in the 82nd edition of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. The latest episode comes just days after the country passed the milestone of administering coronavirus vaccines at 100 crore.

“The success of our immunization program shows India’s potential, shows the power of the mantra of individual efforts,” Prime Minister Modi said. He also paid tribute to the country’s healthcare workers, who made this achievement possible. PM Modi on the role played by caregivers I am well aware of the capacities of my country, of the people of my country, continued Prime Minister Modi. I knew our healthcare workers would spare no effort to vaccinate compatriots. In the last episode of his radio show, the Prime Minister interacted with Poonam Nautiyal, a healthcare worker from Uttarakhand, who took part in the state’s vaccination campaign. He asked Nautiyal about her experience and the challenges she faced along the way. PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda Noting that Sardar Patel’s birthday is expected to fall on October 31, Prime Minister Modi said: “On behalf of every ‘Mann Ki Baat’ listener, and on my behalf, I bow to the Iron Man . It is important that everyone participates in spreading the message of unity, said the prime minister. Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to 19th-century freedom fighter and tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose birthday will be celebrated next month. Her life has taught us several things such as: To be proud of your own culture. Take care of the environment. Fight injustice, he says. PM Modi highlights India’s contribution to peacekeeping On the occasion of United Nations World Day, the Prime Minister highlighted India’s contribution to United Nations peacekeeping forces. India has always strived for world peace, he said, adding that India will play a key role in improving our planet. Speaking about the contribution of police personnel in the country, he highlighted the increased participation of women in the police force. More and more women in the police force Speaking about the contribution of police personnel in the country, he highlighted the increased participation of women in the police force. Data from the Bureau of Police Research and Development shows that the number of women in the police force has doubled in recent years, he said. Women in the police force are increasingly becoming role models for young girls, the prime minister noted. The growing importance of drones Drones are increasingly capturing the imagination of young people, Prime Minister Modi observed. Start-ups are also looking at their use, he added. The drone industry was filled with too many restrictions and regulations. That has changed in recent times, the prime minister said. The new drone policy is already yielding excellent results. PM Modi urges people to stop using single-use plastic While cleaning our homes before Diwali, we must also remember to keep our neighborhoods clean, the prime minister said, promoting the central message of his Swachh Bharat campaign. When I talk about cleanliness, don’t forget to get rid of single-use plastic, he said. So come on, let’s take a pledge that we won’t let Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’s enthusiasm fade away. Together we will make our country completely clean and keep it clean.

