There are no flights at JB Sudirman airport, why?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Citilink has temporarily suspended flights to and from General Besar Sudirman Airport, located in Purbalingga Regency, Central Java (Central Java). The shutdown was triggered from below demand in the surrounding area. Citilink Indonesia CEO Juliandra Nurtjahjo said the airline still operates flights every Thursday and Saturday. “But some time now because demandit goes down a lot on this route, so for business reasons we don’t fly on the week 3 days the week This October 4, ”he told CNBC Indonesia on Sunday (10/24/2021). However, Juliandra has yet to respond when the airline resumes flights to and from JB Sudirman Airport. Juliandra only guarantees that Citilink will continue to actively serve flights through JB Sudirman Airport. “Just a coincidence the week 3 days the week 4 paxis minimal, ”he said. Previously, it was reported that JB Sudirman Airport had not served flights since late September 2021. This was revealed by public policy observer Agus Pambagyo via his personal Facebook account on Sunday (10/24/2021 ). Agus gave CNBC Indonesia permission to cite the download. According to him, the only airline serving Jakarta-Purbalingga-Surabaya flights, namely Citilink, has suspended its flights. “I want delivered for next week there were no flights. When I confirmed to Citilink, it stopped flying. Hopefully the fate will not be like that of Kertajati airport, ”Agus said, referring to the West Java airport which had a minimum number of flights and passengers. At CNBC Indonesia, he said the upload was intended to remind the government in the context of the construction of the airport. “There are indeed passengers, it is proven,” said Agus. “Who wants to go to Surabaya by plane? You can take a car. It’s more expensive (if you use the plane),” he continued. According to Agus, the construction of the airport must take into account various aspects. JB Sudirman Airport is no exception. “You already know how many people there are, okay, so what group in the economy is this, what are you doing, what are you doing?” businessman, right, so why are you going to build it? ”he said. CNBC Indonesia is trying to confirm the absence of flights at JB Sudirman Airport to Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi spokesman Adita Irawati and Transport Ministry Air Transport Director General Novie Riyanto. However, as of this writing, no response has been given.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20211024184612-4-286152/tidak-ada-penerbangan-di-bandara-jb-soedirman-kok-bisa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

