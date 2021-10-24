Obama ignites Virginia crowd for governor race he calls “turning point” in US





RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 23 (Reuters) – Former US President Barack Obama urged Virginians to re-elect Terry McAuliffe as governor during a rally on Saturday, highlighting the importance of the race as an indicator of the political orientation of the country and reflection of its values.

Obama and McAuliffe, who served as state governors from 2014 to 2018, spoke to a cheering crowd at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond just 10 days before the tight and closely watched November 2 election.

The run off year is seen as a barometer of how the country might decide on the 2022 midterm elections, which will decide which party controls Congress, and a referendum on Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency.

Obama told the crowd that the Virginia election represented a national “turning point”, where Americans could either become more besieged in the divisive politics that characterized Republican Donald Trump’s presidency and which resulted in an attack by supporters of Trump against the US Capitol on January 6, or “come together” to “solve big problems.”

“I believe that you, right here in Virginia, are going to show the rest of the country and the world that we are not going to indulge our worst instincts,” Obama said. “We’re not going to go back to the chaos that caused so much damage. We’re going to move forward with people like Terry in the lead.”

McAuliffe told the crowd the election was too important to stand aside, with several key questions on the ballot.

“This election is about the next chapter of Virginia and our country.… It’s about getting us out of this pandemic, keeping our economy strong, protecting voter rights, protecting abortion rights and well. more, ”he said.

Opinion polls show McAuliffe, 64, and Republican Glenn Youngkin, 54, are almost tied. A poll this week by Monmouth University showed Youngkin had narrowed McAuliffe’s 5-point lead since September, gaining ground with independent and female voters.

Youngkin’s strength in the polls in the first weeks of early voting worried Democrats, who anticipated a comfortable lead in a blue-leaning state in recent years. Democrats toppled the Virginia legislature in 2019 and Trump lost the state by 10 percentage points in November 2020, double his defeat margin in 2016.

Melody Pearce, 50, a clinical nurse investigator who attended Saturday’s rally for McAuliffe, said the polls made her nervous.

“After President Biden was elected, I thought we would be able to expire for a minute,” she said. “I’m afraid people won’t come and vote and lose their enthusiasm.”

Virginia Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe greets former US President Barack Obama at his campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia, United States on October 23, 2021. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison told reporters at Saturday’s event that he was confident the Virginians would go to the polls and secure a victory for McAuliffe.

“At the end of the day, it’s about participation,” he said. “If we get the Democrats to come forward, we win.”

Current governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, cannot run for re-election because the state prohibits governors from serving consecutive terms. McAuliffe can run because he left office in 2018.

Both gubernatorial candidates looked at highly controversial cultural issues to engage voters, including abortion rights and how schools approach issues of race and racism with students.

McAuliffe sought to portray Youngkin as a far-right extremist and align him with Trump, who backed the Republican candidate.

In turn, Youngkin suggested that McAuliffe try to advance a far-left agenda. A former private equity executive, Youngkin focused in part on education – particularly the right of parents to have a say in their children’s schooling – which has proven popular with women in the suburbs, a key demographic group.

Youngkin made the distinction between welcoming Trump’s approval and distancing himself from the former president’s false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Obama condemned Youngkin on Saturday for taking that line and said it poorly reflected his character.

“Either he actually believes in the same conspiracy theories that resulted in a mob or he doesn’t believe it but he’s willing to take it in to say or do anything to get elected. And that is maybe. be worse, ”Obama said.

Last week, Youngkin disassociated himself from a rally organized in support of him, which was headlined by longtime Trump aide Steve Bannon and Trump himself, who spoke over the phone. At the event, attendees pledged their allegiance to a flag that event leaders said was present on Jan.6 when Trump supporters led an assault on the United States Capitol.

Youngkin released a statement saying it was “weird and wrong” to pledge allegiance to a Flag with Connections on January 6.

Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Howard Goller, Daniel Wallis and Richard Chang

