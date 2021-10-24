Wake up to save our republic





The elections are threatened

Our constitutional crisis is already here | Perspective, October 17

The essayist Robert Kagan is right: America is in the midst of a constitutional crisis. Since Ronald Reagan, the GOP has pushed the idea that our federal government is the enemy of the people and should not be trusted. With the suppression of the doctrine of fairness and the subsequent rise of extremist, right-wing and often factless media, our republic has slipped further into social paralysis. Daniel Moynihan once said. You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts. This statement has lost all meaning since Donald Trump. In the stockyards, a Judas goat led sheep to the slaughterhouse, while his own life was spared. This is what the former president, the goat of the republic, is today. Democrats had better wake up, or it will be their last election in a democratic republic, and the slaughter of free and fair elections will be complete.

Brian Valsavage, St. Petersburg

Defend our republic

Our constitutional crisis is already here | Perspective, October 17

In late 2015 and early 2016, when it became apparent that Donald Trump was going to be my party’s candidate, I struggled to figure out how I could vote for an obviously unqualified narcissist, or political demon. that was Hillary Clinton (blasphemy in my political, social and family circles). The one thing I kept coming back to was my fear that a Trump presidency would be the biggest threat to the survival of the republic that I would see in my lifetime. I’m not saying this to show how prescient I was back then, but to highlight how scared I am now for our nation. I implore potential Trump enablers to defend the republic against him.

Terry Arnold, St. Petersburg

Sign up and vote

Our constitutional crisis is already here | Perspective, October 17

Thank you for having the courage to print this essay by Robert Kagan. I totally agree that the threats posed by Donald Trump, Trumpism and the recent restrictions on voting rights have been underestimated. I visited Germany, a nation of normal people who became fiercely loyal to a leader for many of the same reasons Trump supporters have become fiercely loyal to him. Can’t that happen here? We are already embarking on this path. January 6, 2021 was just a manifestation of a broad movement to take back the country. If you like our democracy, register and vote.

Margaret Zabor, Tampa

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.tampabay.com/opinion/letters/2021/10/24/wake-up-to-save-our-republic-letters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos