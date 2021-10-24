Connect with us

Boris Johnson’s gags for COP26 and Trump’s Taliban envy

Andy Davey | Twitter / @ DaveyCartoons

The selected cartoons have appeared first in other publications, whether in print or online, or on social media, and are credited appropriately.

In this weekfeatured cartoon, Andy Davey lashes out at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, suggesting that his whole big talk about COP26 may not be entirely sincere. Difference reports between Johnson and COP26 President Alok Sharma are cited for additional context. on the right is the “original idea” that “didn’t make the grade” for publication in The telegraph.
Peter Brookes | The temperature

Peter Brookes on Former US President Donald Trump’s plans to launch his own social media app. Like him announcement app, he complained that he was banned from Twitter as the Taliban continued to be present on the social media platform.

Morten Morland | Twitter / @ mortenmorland

Morten Morland lashes out at UK Sajid Javid for pushing back tougher rules despite a wave of Covid.

Christian Adams | Twitter / @ Adamston1

Christine Adams suggests the reported plans of the UK government to shorten the interval between the second shot of Covid and the booster dose may not be such a good idea. Inspiration is drawn from an incident this week where a truck partially plunged into a body of water while filming a television series in the UK.

Dave Brown | The independent

Dave Brown comments on Boris Johnson administration’s reluctance to deploy ‘Plan B‘or stricter restrictions in the UK despite a worrying Covid situation.

