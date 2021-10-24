PM to spotlight Pakistan’s environmental projects in Riyadh – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to attend the launch ceremony of the three-day Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) summit to be held in Riyadh, where he will share the point of view from Pakistan on environmental challenges.

Prime Minister Khan begins the visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Besides his wife Bushra Bibi, the Prime Minister is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of climate change Malik Amin Aslam and the Special Representative on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi.

Upon arriving in Medina, the Prime Minister and his delegation were warmly received by the Deputy Governor of Medina, Prince Saud bin Khalid Al Faisal.

Mr. Khan then went to Masjid-i-Nabwi where he paid homage to Roza-i-Rasool (peace be upon him). Later that night, he reached Jeddah where the Deputy Governor of the Mecca region, Prince Badar bin Sultan Al Saud, was present to receive him. He should go to Mecca to perform Umrah.

As one of the keynote speakers at the MGI Summit launching ceremony, Prime Minister Khan will share his country’s experiences in delivering the successful 10 billion tree tsunami project that has been valued globally. .

He will also talk about the challenges developing countries face due to climate change and highlight Pakistan’s experience in launching nature-based solutions to tackle environmental challenges.

The MGI summit, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East, is the initiative of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

It can be mentioned here that the Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East initiatives were launched by the Crown Prince in March of this year with the aim of protecting nature and the planet.

Prime Minister Khan welcomed the two initiatives and offered to share with Riyadh the experiences and lessons learned from the Clean and Green Pakistan programs and the Prime Minister 10 billion trees Tsunami.

The prime minister’s office announced that Khan would also hold bilateral meetings with Saudi leaders, with particular emphasis on advancing economic and trade relations, creating more opportunities for Pakistani labor force and the well-being of the Pakistani diaspora in the kingdom.

The two sides will exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Khan will also participate in an event to promote investment in Pakistan and interact with major investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia as well as Pakistanis overseas.

Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis who contribute to the progress and prosperity of both countries.

The relationship is marked by frequent high-level visits, close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, including within the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

Posted in Dawn, le 24 October 2021

