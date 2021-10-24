RI establishes industrial collaboration with the world at Expo 2020 Dubai





The Ministry of Industry discussed the advantages and investment opportunities in the country by organizing a Business Forum from October 22 to 28, 2021 at Expo 2020 Dubai with the aim of securing industrial collaboration with the world. There are at least three sectors related to the manufacturing industry with wide open opportunities for collaboration, namely the application of Industry 4.0, the development of industrial zones and the optimization of opportunities for the halal industry. “There are still great opportunities and ample space to work with investors in the development of the industrial sector through the three-policy approach,” Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said in a statement received in Jakarta, Sunday. The Minister of Industry explained that the acceleration of the application of Industry 4.0 has been achieved thanks to the Making Indonesia 4.0 roadmap which was launched by President Joko Widodo in 2018. Thanks to this program, Indonesia aims to be in the top 10 of the world economy. by 2030. “We believe that the successful implementation of this program will increase the GDP per year from 5% to 6-7% of the baseline, increase employment from 20 million to 30 million and increase the contribution of the manufacturing sector to the GDP at 25% in 2030. “, explained the Minister of Industry in his speech during the second hybrid day of Business Forum Expo 2020 Dubai, Sunday. Accelerating the application of Industry 4.0 is achieved through the Making Indonesia 4.0 roadmap which was launched by President Joko Widodo in 2018. Through this program, Indonesia aims to be in the top 10 of the global economy by 2030. “We believe that the successful implementation of this program will increase the GDP per year from 5% to 6-7% of the baseline, increase employment from 20 million to 30 million and increase the contribution of the manufacturing sector to the GDP at 25% in 2030., explained the Minister of Industry. Ministry of Industry presents Business Forum with various themes during its seven days of implementation, namely Indonesia 4.0 (Focused on Industry 4.0), Collaboration Opportunity, Indonesia as Investment Partner reliable and Build the Nation from SMI. continue reading At least 45 Indonesian industrial companies have confirmed their participation in the face-to-face meeting. These companies are companies that have implemented Industry 4.0, manufacturers of halal products and companies in halal industrial zones. In addition to featuring government speakers as decision makers, the business forum series was also completed by industrial companies in Indonesia. After the establishment of the business forum, the Ministry of Industry facilitates one-on-one meeting between industrial companies in Indonesia and companies in the United Arab Emirates virtually. “We hope that through the establishment of a business forum and one-on-one meeting This will create greater cooperation between Indonesian industrial enterprises and foreign investors to jointly build Industry 4.0, industrial zones and halal industry, ”said the Minister of Industry. The business forum organized by the Ministry of Industry as part of the Dubai Expo 2020 participation series can be followed live via the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Indonesia daily from October 22 to 28, 2021. Read also : Industry initiatives on wastra showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai

Read also : Minister of Industry says SNI is accepted by world market, industry is export-driven

Read also : Absorbing 200,000 workers, batik exports penetrated US $ 533 million

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://id.berita.yahoo.com/ri-jaring-kolaborasi-industri-dengan-103301502.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos