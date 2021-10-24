PM Modi will visit UP tomorrow and inaugurate 9 medical schools

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on October 25. At around 10:30 am PM Modi will inaugurate nine UP medical schools in Siddharthnagar.

Later, around 1:15 p.m., the Prime Minister will launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana in Varanasi. PM Modi will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than 5,200 crores for Varanasi.

Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) will be one of the largest pan-Indian programs aimed at strengthening health infrastructure across the country. This will be in addition to the National Health Mission, “the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

The aim of PMASBY is to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in intensive care facilities and primary care in urban and rural areas. It will provide support to 17,788 rural health and wellness centers in 10 priority states. In addition, 11,024 urban health and wellness centers will be established in all states, he added.

Intensive care services will be available in all districts of the country with a population of more than 5 lakh, through exclusive intensive care hospital blocks, while the other districts will be covered by referral services.

People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the public health system through a network of laboratories across the country. Integrated public health laboratories will be set up in all districts.

Within the framework of PMASBY, a national institution for one health, 4 new national institutes of virology, a regional research platform for the WHO South-East Asia region, 9 biosafety level III laboratories, 5 new regional national disease control centers will be established.

PMASBY aims to build a computerized disease surveillance system by developing a network of surveillance laboratories at block, district, regional and national levels, in metropolitan areas. The integrated health information portal will be extended to all states / UTs to connect all public health laboratories.

PMASBY also aims to operationalize 17 new public health units and strengthen 33 existing public health units at points of entry, to detect, investigate, prevent and effectively combat public health emergencies and epidemics. It will also work to build front-line health personnel trained to respond to any public health emergency.

Nine medical schools will be inaugurated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. No less than eight medical faculties have been sanctioned under the center sponsored program for the establishment of new medical faculties attached to district / referral hospitals “and 1 medical faculty in Jaunpur has been made operational by the government state through its own resources.

Under the central sponsorship program, preference is given to underserved, backward and ambitious districts. The program aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographic imbalance in the distribution of medical schools and make efficient use of the existing infrastructure of district hospitals. Under the three phases of the program, 157 new medical schools have been approved across the country, of which 63 medical schools are already operational.

The Governor, the UP Chief Minister and the Union Minister of Health will also be present at the event.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.