The Lulu hypermarket will open 20 outlets on the island of Java until 2022





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -Lulu Group, a giant distribution network from the United Arab Emirates will expand in Indonesia to open 20 points of sale (Lulu hypermarket) on the island of Java in 2022. Lulu Group President Jusuff Ali is scheduled to meet with President Joko Widodo or Jokowi in Abu Dhabi in early November 2021. He is one of the businessmen from the United Arab Emirates who will attend President Joko Widodo’s series of state visits to Abu Dhabi and Dubai on November 3-4, 2021. “It is also planned to meet one of them Jusuff Ali, the boss of Lulu big surface. It will commit to opening 20 Lulu hypermarkets on the island of Java by 2022, “Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Arab Emirates Husin Bagis told Tempo via Zoom in Dubai on October 21, 2021 . Husin said there have been four things since opening Lulu in Indonesia. First, a Lulu hypermarket can accommodate 300 to 400 workers. “Second, it helps Indonesian MSMEs a lot. Third, the Lulu group can be used as a window for Indonesian exports,” he said. And fourth, to encourage the export of Indonesian spices. “We will ask for a commitment to encourage exports” spices us to the world, ”he said. The hope, said Husin, that the meeting with Jokowi will clarify the engagement of the Lulu Group in Indonesia. “The target is real, because President Jokowi loves those who have values, ”he said. As is known, President Jokowi inaugurated the first Lulu hypermarket which opened in Cakung on May 31, 2016. At that time, Jokowi expressed his desire for Lulu hypermarket to be the entry point for Indonesian products in various countries because the Lulu hypermarket has a large and extensive network in the Middle East and Asia. Read also: Discount up to 50 percent, Lulu BSD City hypermarket is overrun

