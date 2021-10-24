Opinion: Erdogan fights to stay in power | Reviews | DW

Whenever there is a new problem with the Turkish economy indeed, whenever Turkey makes the headlines for whatever reason, it is only a matter of time before a completely incomprehensible reaction. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does not arrive.

This was most recently the case on Saturday, when Erdogan announced that he had asked the Foreign Ministry to declare 10 ambassadors “persona non grata”, the first step before the deportation, after calling for the release of the philanthropist and activist. Osman Kavala.

It is obvious that Erdogan not only likes to spark conflict with the West, but needs it as well. After all, why go after its most important NATO partners, the United States, France and, above all, Germany? And this, less than a week after Angela Merkel made her last visit to Istanbul as German Chancellor when the two leaders almost exclusively praised the German-Turkish relationship. This praise seems to have been lip service, at least from Erdogan.

The west is always to blame

The Turkish president is once again using a proven tool to distract from his problems. The latest poll results show Erdogan’s ruling AKP party has lost massive support, with just under 30% saying it would back him in an election. Erdogan reacted to this bad news with savage insults directed at opposition parties.

Erkan Arikan heads the Turkish department of DW

Then, on Thursday, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international task force against money laundering, announced that it was officially placing Turkey on its “gray list” for its inability to fight. against money laundering and terrorist financing. This decision was met with slight price fluctuations on the Istanbul Stock Exchange. However, when the Turkish Central Bank sharply and surprisingly lowered its key interest rate, exchange rates collapsed and the Turkish currency experienced its steepest decline in decades.

This shows, once again, that the stronger the internal pressure exerted on Erdogan, the stronger his reaction and always against the West. Thus, the joint appeal of the 10 ambassadors calling for a rapid resolution of the case of civil society leader Kavala suited him perfectly.

A strong man in dire straits

This is not the first time that Erdogan has attacked the West. But this time he really went too far. After Kavala was jailed on light charges in 2017, he was charged with supporting protests in Gezi Park that sparked nationwide protests in 2013. He was acquitted of these charges by a court, but a few hours later another court found him guilty of being the mastermind of the attempted coup in 2016. It is more than obvious that these accusations are quite far-fetched.

The European Court of Human Rights also ruled that there was no reason for Kavala’s continued detention and called for his immediate release. Erdogan rejected the ruling, which is why the Turkish court also stuck to its ruling once again confirming that Turkish courts only make decisions in accordance with the president’s instructions. The idea that Turkey has an independent justice system, which Erdogan has repeatedly claimed, could not be further from the truth.

Losing young voters

It is particularly significant that young people, those under 25, prefer to support parties other than that of the president. Unemployment is rising, refugees living in Turkey are seen more and more as a threat, and a visibly unhealthy president is no longer seen as a hero.

If the opposition parties maintain their unity until the next presidential election scheduled for 2023, Erdogan will have a harder time getting re-elected. If, however, the opposition divides, it will play into the president’s game.

Whatever the future holds, for the moment Erdogan still has his arms busy trying not to anger the Western allies even more.

This commentary has been translated from German.