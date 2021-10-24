World News | Under pressure, Imran Khan’s government plans to release Banned Outfit chief





Islamabad [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI): Apparently yielding to pressure from the outlawed outright Islamist group, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday said all prosecutions against protesters in Tehreek-i-Labbik Pakistan (TLP ) would be discontinued on Wednesday.

It comes after hundreds of TLP workers took to the streets across the country to pressure the government for the release of its leader, Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi. The announcement was made after an eight-hour meeting between the arrested Saad Rizvi and Imran Khan’s government, FYR News reported.

Rasheed said the TLP ban will also be reviewed in the coming days. The Pakistani publication also said a plan was being drawn up for the release of its leader Saad Rizvi.

On Saturday, the Pakistani interior minister returned to his country after being recalled by Imran Khan, to deal with the current security situation in the country.

Pakistani interior minister was forced to return to Pakistan after TLP said it would begin a “long march” to Islamabad on Friday against the detention of its leader Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, the news channel reported. Pakistani Geo News.

Thousands of members of various Pakistani forces were deployed on Saturday to stop a possible march to Islamabad by the banned outright Islamist group – Tehreek-i-Labbik Pakistan (TLP).

“The peaceful march from Namoos-i-Risalat from Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan to Islamabad will begin after Friday prayers” from the TLP headquarters in Markaz, the statement said, adding that the group also had a “plan B” in cases where its members were prevented from marching on the capital, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The publication said the capital’s administration had contacted the Pakistani Interior Ministry to search for Ranger and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel.

The report said security personnel were deployed in and around the red zone and the Faizabad interchange. In addition, a contingent of 200 police each was deployed to the city’s entry points.

This decision was taken by the government after the first round of negotiations in Lahore ended without any results. (ANI)

