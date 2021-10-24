PM Modi visiting Italy and UK; to attend the G20 and COP-26 summit | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Italy and the UK from October 29 to November 2 to attend the G20 Summit and the COP-26 World Leaders Summit. The Prime Minister will participate in the 16th G20 summit in the Italian capital of Rome on October 30 and 31 at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi. The summit will bring together the heads of state and government of the G20 states, the European Union and other invited countries and international organizations. This will be the eighth G20 summit in which Modi will participate and the grouping of the 20 major world economies has become the main global forum for international economic cooperation. India is expected to host the G20 summit for the first time in 2023. The next summit under the Italian presidency is centered on the theme People, Planet, Prosperity and will focus on the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and the strengthening of global health governance, economic recovery and resilience, climate change and energy transition, and sustainable development and food. Security. Modi will hold several bilateral meetings in Rome, notably with Draghi. From Rome, Modi will travel to Glasgow to attend the World Leaders Summit of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the invitation of his British counterpart Boris Johnson. COP-26 will be held from October 31 to November 12 under the chairmanship of the United Kingdom in partnership with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26, known as the World Leaders’ Summit, will be held on November 1-2. The summit will bring together heads of state and government from over 120 countries. COP-26 was originally scheduled to be held in 2020 but has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The UNFCCC embodies the global will and vision to tackle climate change. The periodic conferences of the parties to this convention have evolved into global climate summits, providing an opportunity to take stock and chart the way forward, the foreign ministry said. Modi last attended COP-21 in Paris in 2015, when the Paris Agreement was concluded and implementation begins this year. At COP-26, parties will work to complete guidelines for the implementation of the Paris Agreement, mobilization of climate finance, actions to strengthen climate adaptation, development and climate change. technology transfer, and maintaining the objectives of the Paris Agreement to limit the rise in global temperatures. Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP-26, notably with the British Prime Minister.

