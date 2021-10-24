New Zealand TV report reveals Boris Johnson’s poor quality trade deal





The latest post-Brexit deal cuts tariffs on exports between the UK and New Zealand, meaning dairy products and red meat will be easier to import into Britain. But just like the Tory leader’s much-vaunted deal with Australia, the farmers here are saying they are getting ripped off. This was made clear in a TV report from Newshub, a news program that airs on New Zealand’s Three channel. Although they have been hailed as “extremely exciting” by Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and described as a win-win by Jacinda Ardern, British farmers told reporters at Kiwi they felt like “the sacrificial lambs of the free trade Agreement “. “The UK’s less intensive approach to agriculture means they could quickly be overvalued and overcharged by those in New Zealand once tariffs are removed,” the Newshub correspondent said. Liz Webster, of the Save British Farming campaign group, told the reporter: “We are the ones who give New Zealand to you and give you a lot and we get nothing from it.” You can watch the full report here. Here’s how New Zealand TV reports the Brexit trade deal with the UK They obviously cannot believe their luck that British agriculture has become “the sacrificial lamb” for a hugely beneficial deal for New Zealand with “negligible benefits for British farmers who get nothing in return” pic.twitter.com/Qrj8Xhixpz – Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) 24 October 2021 READ MORE: Australian leader admits he doesn’t care about impact of trade deal on Scotland The Scottish government, meanwhile, says it was not consulted at all during 16 months of negotiations with New Zealand. A spokesperson said: ‘Any deal with New Zealand will not far offset the damage to our economy caused by Brexit. Even the UK government’s own scoping assessment released last year said a deal with New Zealand would result in zero GDP growth and the agriculture and semi-processed food sectors would likely lose out. . “In addition to the economic arguments of seeking new deals with markets thousands of miles away while erecting barriers to trade with our European neighbors, the implications of long-distance trade on climate change must also be taken into account. ” If it was a good week for Global Britain we would hate to see a bad one.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19669359.new-zealand-tv-report-exposes-boris-johnsons-shoddy-trade-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos