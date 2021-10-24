PM Modi to travel to Italy and UK for G20 summit and COP26 from October 29





Prime Minister Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings, notably with the Italian Prime Minister. (To file) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Rome, Italy and Glasgow, UK from October 29 to November 2 to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the COP-26 World Leaders Summit, respectively, on Foreign Ministry (MEA) said Sunday. A statement from the MEA said the prime minister will attend the 16th G-20 Summit in Rome from October 30-31, 2021 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The Summit will also bring together the Heads of State / Government of the G-20 member countries, the European Union and other invited countries and international organizations. This will be the 8th G-20 Summit attended by the Prime Minister. The G-20 has become the world’s premier forum for international economic cooperation. India is expected to host the G-20 Summit for the first time in 2023. The upcoming summit under the Italian Presidency focuses on the theme “People, Planet, Prosperity”, with a focus on the areas of recovery from the pandemic and strengthening of global health governance, economic recovery and resilience, climate change and energy transition, and sustainable development. and food security. The Prime Minister will also hold several bilateral meetings, notably with the Italian Prime Minister. The Prime Minister will then travel to Glasgow to attend the World Leaders Summit of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson. COP-26 is being held from October 31, 2021 to November 12, 2021 under the presidency of the United Kingdom in partnership with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26, titled World Leaders’ Summit (WLS), will take place on 1-2 November. The Summit will bring together heads of state / government from over 120 countries. COP-26 was originally scheduled to be held in 2020, but has been postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The UNFCCC embodies the global will and vision to tackle climate change. The periodic Conferences of the Parties to this Convention have become global climate summits, providing an opportunity to take stock and chart the way forward. The Prime Minister last attended COP-21 in Paris in 2015, when the Paris Agreement was concluded, and implementation begins this year. At COP-26, Parties will strive to complete the guidelines for implementing the Paris Agreement; mobilization of climate finance; actions aimed at strengthening adaptation to climate change, development and transfer of technologies; and respecting the objectives of the Paris Agreement to limit the rise in global temperatures. The Prime Minister will hold numerous bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP-26, notably with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

