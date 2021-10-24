India vs. Pakistan | Keep things on the outside: what Pak PM Imran Khan, PCB chief Ramiz Raja told the squad ahead of India game





Babar Azam meets Prime Minister Pak Imran Khan and PCB chief Ramiz Raja on the eve of the match against India | Photo credit: AP, file image

India and Pakistan share an intense rivalry that goes beyond the cricket pitch. Political relations between the two countries have been sour for years and it does not appear that they can be mended anytime soon. At times like these, a cricket match between India and Pakistan is nothing less than a war in the eyes of the fans. Even Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met Babar Azam & Co. the day before the competition, sharing some tips on his experience with the high-profile game.

There was arguably no better way for India and Pakistan to start their respective T20 World Cup campaigns than to go head to head. While Indian skipper Virat Kohli played down the hype of the competition, Babar revealed the message he received from Prime Minister Imran for this specific match.

“Before coming we had a meeting and he (Imran) had shared his experience, what was his state of mind at the 1992 World Cup, what was his body language and that of the team,” said Babar told the media on Saturday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja also gave his advice to the team ahead of the big game. Raja’s message was clear, to keep outside noise on the outside and not let it affect their play on the pitch.

“Look,” the president told us, “the more you stay calm and the more you keep it simple, the better.

“‘Let the outer things stay on the outside and they shouldn’t come in. Keep confidence and give yourself one hundred percent on this day,” added the Pakistani skipper.

At Saturday’s press conference, even Indian skipper Kohli admitted his team would have to put their A-game on the line on Sunday, given how dangerous Pakistan is in the high-profile competition.

“The current Pakistani team is very strong, they always have been. They are very talented, with several players who can change the game at any time,” Kohli said.

“Against a team like this, you have to come up with your best plans and make sure you execute them well. We absolutely have to bring our A-game tomorrow.”

It would be the first T20 World Cup match between these two teams in 5 years and also the first overall match since the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup in England and Wales. As it stands, Pakistan have never beaten India in the World Cup, with the Men in Blue keeping a 12-0 lead.

