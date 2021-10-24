Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails health workers for ‘hard work’ on COVID-19 vaccine success





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised healthcare workers for their “hard work” on the success of the COVID-19 vaccination in India. The Prime Minister was addressing the nation during the 82nd edition of his monthly radio show “Mann Ki Baat”. India officially crossed the billion vaccine mark on Friday, October 22. Prime Minister Modi said this achievement was the result of the hard work of hundreds of thousands of health professionals across the country. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to every citizen “who gave such height and such success to the” Vaccine without vaccine for all “campaign”. “I am aware of the capacities of the people of my country. I knew that our health workers would spare no effort to vaccinate their compatriots. Today, after 100 crores of vaccination against Covid-19, the country is moving forward with a new energy, ”he added. noted the Prime Minister. “The success of our vaccination program shows India’s ability to the world,” he added. PM Modi also highlighted the contribution of the police personnel. He added that the female police force is becoming role models for millions of Indian girls. The Prime Minister also welcomed the increase in the number of women in the police force which he said rose to over 2.15 lakh from 1.05 lakh in 2014. Women at the United Nations “India signed the United Nations Charter in 1945 before independence. Today, October 24, ‘United Nations Day’ is celebrated,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted. “A unique aspect related to the United Nations is that the power of women in India has played a big role in increasing the influence and power of the United Nations,” he added. Prime Minister Modi highlighted how an Indian delegate opposed the United Nations draft Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was listed as “All men are created equal” in 1947-48. It was later changed to – “All human beings are created equal”. “It was in keeping with India’s centuries-old tradition of gender equality. Did you know that Smt. Hansa Mehta was the delegate who made this possible?” Said the Prime Minister. “At the same time, another delegate, Lakshmi Menon, strongly expressed her point of view on the issue of gender equality,” noted the Prime Minister. He added that in 1953, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit became the first woman president of the United Nations General Assembly. New drone policy Speaking of drones, the prime minister said India is working on using technology for transport, whether it is for delivering goods to homes or providing emergency assistance or controlling l ‘public order. He explained that drones will soon be deployed for all of these needs. “New drone policy designed according to the present and future possibilities related to it. After the introduction of this policy, many foreign and domestic startups have invested in drone startups,” said PM Modi. He added that the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force (IAF) have placed orders of over 500 crore rupees from Indian companies for drones. “The drone industry was filled with too many restrictions and regulations. This has changed in recent times. The new drone policy is already yielding excellent results,” Prime Minister Modi added. Also read: PM Modi to meet with 7 Indian Covid vaccine makers as India crosses billion-dose mark Also read: PM Modi pays tribute to cartoonist RK Laxman on the 100th anniversary of his birth

