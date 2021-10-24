‘SNL’ mocks approval rating of Joe Biden, Donald Trump’s social media network on ‘Weekend Update’





“Saturday Night Live” took both sides of the political aisle during its latest “Weekend Update” segment.

Co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che returned to the Sketch Office on Saturday, where they opened things up with jokes at the expense of Republicans such as Steve Bannon, who the House recently voted to be found guilty of. contempt.

Jost began by noting that, in a rare moment of bipartisanship, the longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump was charged with contempt for defying a subpoena from the committee of inquiry into the violent January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The comedian noted, however, that negative attention was always a positive thing for Bannon.

“This is what Bannon wants, it just plays into his whole persecuted Messiah complex,” he said. “Bannon is similar to Jesus in that he appears to have been dead for 3 days.”

Che then took the reins to castigate Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema for siding with Republicans and saying she would not tax the rich to pay for President Joe Bidens’ agenda.

“Finally, someone is standing up for billionaires because it’s so hard to hear them from space,” Che joked, showing a graphic depicting Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, both of whom have businesses dedicated to space travel.

They closed their punches against Republicans by noting that Trump had announced the release of his own social media network called TRUTH Social.

“But most people know it by its original name, the National Sex Offender Registry,” Che laughed.

Colin Jost and Michael Che poked fun at Joe Biden and Donald Trump in Weekend Update’s latest addition. (Will Heath / NBC)

Proving that all is right when it comes to getting roasted by “Weekend Update,” the duo then moved on to take beating on President Biden on his approval rating. They noted that over the weekend, Biden told a town hall that he did not have time to visit the southern border of the United States.

“Although his approval rating was,” Jost mocked alongside a chart of presidents dipping the approval rating, which also made good comedic fodder for cold open episodes.

Jost added: “Insiders also say that during meetings President Biden repeatedly uses the f word in conversation. More worryingly, the f word he continues to use is to forget.”

Elsewhere in the segment, guest host Jason Sudeikis reprized a role he used to play on the show when he was an actor on The Devil. He joined the hosts to take credit for recent things in the past five years since he was absent from the show, like earthquakes, Instagram for kids, climate change, victory for the kids. Astros and more.

At one point, he joked that Prince Andrew kept calling him and Rush Limbaugh “speaks out of my ear” in hell. Sudeikis concluded the segment by joking with Jost that he will renege on their deal that allowed him to marry actress Scarlett Johansson.

