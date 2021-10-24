President Joko Widodo appreciates better handling of pandemic in Indonesia during Golkar’s 57th birthday speech





JAKARTA, HARIANHALUAN.COM – President Joko Widodo congratulated the 57th anniversary (HUT) to the entire Golkar Party large family across Indonesia on Saturday (10/23/2021) evening. Jokowi said handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia was improving. This is indicated by the decreasing number of active Covid-19 cases and the sloping level of transmission. “The death rate is also gradually decreasing, as health care improves,” President Jokowi said in his speech at the summit of the celebration of the 57th anniversary of the Golkar party in Jakarta on Saturday 23/10. The president added, not only in terms of health which has shown signs of improvement, the economic sector has also started to evolve in a positive direction. For example, the trade balance has experienced a surplus, the purchasing manager’s manufacturing index is also improving. According to Jokowi, these indicators show economic growth in a positive direction. However, President Jokowi recalled, there are still many strategic agendas for the nation that need to be completed. Such as solving the problem of extreme poverty, encouraging more and more new jobs and enabling Indonesian MSMEs to reach the upper class. “To make our MSMEs stronger and more resilient after this pandemic,” Jokowi said. In front of Golkar executives across Indonesia, the former governor of DKI Jakarta said the Covid-19 pandemic had taught the importance of a rapid response to protect the public. According to him, government policies must be able to reach and protect people in all corners of the country. The pandemic is also a test of the resilience of systems and institutions in Indonesia. Government, economic institutions and politics. Because, according to Jokowi, the Covid-19 pandemic has confronted Indonesia with two global crises at the same time, namely the health and economic crises. “I see a crisis that is unprecedented in history, which to overcome it requires extraordinary actions, extraordinary actions,” Jokowi said.

