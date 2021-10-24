Covid UK: Boris Johnson said to remove lenient rules amid ‘Christmas lockdown’ fears

BORIS Johnson has been warned that vaccination alone will not be enough to bring down Covid infection rates as experts urge Downing Street to reintroduce stricter restrictions.

But the Prime Minister has resisted calls from health officials for stricter rules in England despite the growing number of cases, and said the vaccines will help the country through the winter and come out of the pandemic.

Professor Adam Finn, who is on the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), warned of complacency in what he described as a “worsening” situation.

He said people in England must test themselves, wear masks and avoid crowds in confined spaces in order to avoid “a real collapse”.

His comments came after another prominent government adviser on Covid-19 said he was “very fearful” that there would be another “Christmas lockdown” as he urged the public to do their utmost possible to reduce the transmission of the virus.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the Advisory Group on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats (Nervtag), warned that the number of cases and death rates are currently “unacceptable”.

He said measures such as working from home and wearing masks are “so important” in efforts to control the spread of Covid.

In Scotland, face masks are still required when moving around indoor places such as bars, clubs and restaurants and on public transport, even if you have been double vaccinated.

Openshaw also advised the British to “take matters into their own hands”, telling BBC Breakfast on Saturday: “Don’t necessarily wait for government policy”.

Meanwhile, Dr Katherine Henderson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said people should try to minimize the need for health resources.

She told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “We didn’t get into the pandemic in a great place in emergency care. We didn’t have enough beds at the time.

Conservative Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned cases could reach 100,000 per day

“The problem is, things are worse right now, so we need everyone to be as careful as possible with health resources and try to minimize the need for health resources.

“So if we have 8,000 hospital patients with Covid, if we didn’t have those patients, that would be 8,000 extra beds in the system.

“So every bed that is filled by a Covid patient one way is in a hospital bed with potentially preventable disease, and that’s what we need people to focus on if we are to overcome it. ‘elective backlog. ”

Conservative Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced this week that new cases could reach 100,000 a day, but Downing Street insists there is still unused capacity in the NHS and that Plan B will not be activated only if it is under “significant pressure”.

Plan B includes advice on working from home and the mandatory use of face masks.

Finn explained that while vaccines are very effective in preventing people from becoming seriously ill, they are not as effective in stopping infections completely or preventing the spread of the virus.

“They have an effect on it, but they alone will not be enough to control the spread of the virus,” he said.

“And we have to see people continue to make efforts to avoid contact, avoid transmission and do other things as well as get vaccinated if we are to prevent this increase from continuing,” he told Trevor Phillips. We. Sunday on Sky News.

Finn added: “I would like to stress again that the vaccination program alone, in the current situation, even if things are going optimally, is, in my opinion, not enough to get things under control. .

“We need to have people using lateral flow testing, avoiding contact with large numbers of people in confined spaces, using masks, all of these things now have to happen if we are to stop this increase and bring them under control. things early enough to stop a real meltdown in the middle of winter. ”

When asked if it was time to introduce plan B to fight the coronavirus, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said “at the moment the data does not suggest that we should move on to plan B immediately.”

He told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show: “Well the Prime Minister actually just said that we look at the data all the time, as you would expect.

“We are monitoring everything, but at the moment the data does not suggest that we should immediately switch to Plan B, but of course we will be keeping an eye on it and the plans are in place.”

Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup said Plan A “works” and “where we need to be”.

When asked where the case numbers will need to go before the public is invited to work from home, Throup told LBC: “The public have been very patient in doing what we have asked them to do.

“And I think Plan A actually opened up people’s lives and that’s so important because if we have to take any further action I’m sure they will have enjoyed exactly the freedoms we were able to offer them. right now.

“Plan A is working, like I said, the data is currently showing that Plan A is working.”