Ron DeSantis has a higher rating than Donald Trump with Republicans in New Hampshire





Governor Ron DeSantis continues to answer questions about his candidacy for the White House in 2024, but he also continues to find fans far from the Sunshine State.

In New Hampshire, the still crucial first state on the Republican primary calendar, a new University of New Hampshire poll shows the Florida governor currently has more favorable ratings with potential 2024 GOP primary voters than the former president Donald Trump.

DeSantis is at +62 net favorability, the highest in the field of potential candidates tested. Trump arrived at +54.

DeSantis and Trump were well ahead of Sen. Ted Cruz, who finished third at +39.

According to pollsters, DeSantis, Trump and Cruz were the “best known and most beloved” of all the Republican candidates. DeSantis is “a little less well known but more popular” than Trump or Cruz.

DeSantis is generally underwater in the Granite State. He is at -13 among the entire New Hampshire electorate. It’s bad, but not as bad as the other challengers of 2024.

Cruz, for example, is at -25. Trump is slightly better, at -23.

The favorable numbers were not the only high point of the poll for DeSantis.

He got 38% support as a “second choice” from people if their primary choice didn’t work. This was the best result for any name interviewed.

If DeSantis runs against Trump, the former president will defeat him, according to this investigation. Only 18% of Republicans polled chose the governor, with 43% preferring Trump over a list of names. When the question was asked “open” without a prompt, Trump was up 56% to 13% for DeSantis.

The online poll was conducted October 14-18, with 1,061 likely voters in 2024, including 441 Republicans and 427 Democrats, with a margin of error of +/- 3.0%.

DeSantis has already polled Republicans in New Hampshire well, but the inquiry comes as the governor re-engaged his political operation after a brief period of inactivity earlier this month.

DeSantis traveled to California this weekend to deliver a speech and raise funds. Two Fox News hits filled with questions about softball highlighted increasingly familiar talking points.

The New Hampshire survey largely follows national polls, the trend of which shows Trump as the first choice but DeSantis as a consistent second choice in most polls in the 2024 Republican landscape.

Trump said he was not worried about a DeSantis Primary challenge.

If I faced him I would beat him like I would beat everyone else, Trump told Yahoo! Finance, noting that DeSantis would likely withdraw.

DeSantis was shy when asked about 2024. He called the gossip about it nonsense when he addressed the issue in state press conferences and appearances on national television.

There are a lot of huge issues. His way down the road. It’s not something I plan on, he said during an appearance on Fox News Channel a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, casting a shadow over this 2024 drama, DeSantis needed Trump in 2018 to pass the primary, which did not go unnoticed by Trump himself, who told audiences he made DeSantis. .

I don’t want to brag about it, but man do I have a good backing record, Trump said at a rally in West Virginia in 2018. In Florida we have a great candidate, his name is Ron DeSantis, and he called me up and asked me if or not I could approve it… he was three years old, and I gave him a nice swipe and a nice little tweet bing bing and he went from three to one twenty years.

Trump and DeSantis have publicly maintained a united front, but there have been mounting suggestions that the momentum may have been unraveling, especially as Trump lost the presidency.

Among the alleged grievances: DeSantis prematurely engaged Trump to speak at the 2019 Florida GOPStatesmans dinner; it did not close the beaches in 2020 despite Trump’s wishes; and the Governor skipped a Trump rally while instead appearing with President Joe Bidenin Surfside after the South Champlain Tower collapsed.

It’s also worth noting that Trump continues to work with Susie Wiles, the veteran politician who was instrumental in DeSantis’ victory in 2018, but was bluntly dumped by DeSantis soon after.

