Politics
Mahua Moitra celebrates use of sister-centric abuse for Narendra Modi
Trinamool Congresswoman Mahua Moitra on Sunday celebrated one of her supporters insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in despicable language as she campaigned for Shantipur’s byelection.
Mahua Moitra said that an old man, halfway through his bath, rushed to meet him and said: “LPG hazaar taka-ei b@ #** d Modi ke hatao! This roughly translates to “LPG gas costs 1000 rupees, get rid of b @ # ** d Modi”.
Although the member for Trinamool did not explicitly state what the abuse was, it can clearly be deciphered that it is female-centered abuse and linked to sisters.
Mahua Moitra believed the abuses were “priceless” and saw them as proof that the BJP’s days in power were numbered. The comment drew condemnation from people on social media.
A. The bad word used here is definitely denigrating women and you seem to like it instead of correcting this man. Feminism says goodbye
B. He is the Prime Minister of India. He represents the country whether you voted for him or not. Have respect.
C. You are sick. https://t.co/1AtqjoDH1t
Vaishnavi Gaur (@ Vaishnavigaur1) 24 October 2021
This woman is a member of Parliament and the darling of the liberal media. https://t.co/YTsTxgch74
ULTRACREPIDARIAN (thengaai) 24 October 2021
Others said if such words had been used by a BJP leader, the entire opposition and the media would have caused an uproar.
Imagine if such a tweet was posted by a BJP leader, all the opposition and the media could have cried bitterly for hours.
This hypocritical woman claims to work for women’s empowerment, but likes people to abuse Modi. https://t.co/si2syOfNHG
Aakash Verma (@ vermaaakash10) 24 October 2021
This is not the first time the member for Trinamool has crossed the line when it comes to who she disagrees with.
During a previous debate with Arnab Goswami, she had shown the middle finger to the editor of Republic TV. On another occasion, she was accused of assaulting an officer at Silchar Airport in Assam.
His Twitter antics have also earned him a lot of notoriety. She had once called the Brahmins “chotiwala rakshasas”.
