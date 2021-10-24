Social Truth | The Trump Network





Last December, with barely a month before the end of Donald Trump’s presidential term, CNN highlighted a much-debated aspect of his presidency with data points. He said Mr. Trump has tweeted more than 25,000 times on average 18 times a day since taking office in January 2017. He added: His longest break from Twitter only lasted 1.9 days without tweeting in June 2017, when former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee during the Russia inquiry.

Mr Trump, who as president controversially used Twitter to make big political announcements and confront his opponents, abruptly ended his sleeves on social media weeks later. Major social media platforms banned him permanently for his posts during the January 6 violence on Capitol Hill.

New sleeves

Now, after nearly 10 months of relative silence, Mr. Trump is ready to start his social media innings over again. Its re-entry vehicle will be called TRUTH Social, a product of its own Trump Media & Technology Group (the group is merging with the listed company Digital World Acquisition Corp). In a press release, Mr Trump said, “We live in a world where the Taliban has a strong Twitter presence, but your favorite US president has been silenced. This is unacceptable.

A few months ago, Mr. Trump filed lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook, Google and their CEOs for violating the right to free speech.

His site develops the vision: In 2021, the media pendulum has tilted dangerously to the left. Silicon Valley, mainstream media and Big Tech have started to forcibly silence voices that do not match their awakened ideology.

Social TRUTH has been presented as a counterpart to this. It is accompanied by a promise of non-discrimination based on political ideology. But what quickly caught the media’s attention was a clause in the terms of service that says users must not disparage, tarnish or harm, in our opinion, us and / or the site, which , according to them, is a first for any social media. Platform. A beta launch of TRUTH Social for guests will take place next month. And a nationwide deployment in the United States is slated for the first quarter of 2022. The messages will be called truths, and excessive use of capital letters will not be allowed.

From a business standpoint, the stated idea is to exploit the large audience that Mr. Trump has. When he was discharged from Twitter, Mr. Trump had more than 88 million followers on the platform. His stint as president was also characterized as a period of Trump Bump, which created intense news cycles and benefited the media and social media platforms widely. A cartoon that embodied his fascination with tweets images from his desk with the tweet button next to the nuclear button.

Long accused of making unsubstantiated comments on social media platforms, Mr Trump only saw the rules catch up to him at the end of his presidency, although some interventions such as fact-checking labels have occurred in between. The tipping point was the violence on Capitol Hill in which five lives were lost. Mr Trumps’ posts, who have repeatedly claimed that the 2020 election, in which he lost to Joe Biden, was stolen, have been seen fueling the protests. He has since been banned from many social networks.

Alternative platforms

Towards the end of his presidency, however, growing tensions between him and major social platforms brought to light alternative platforms that have attracted conservative users. Alternatives like Parler and Gab emerged, but they encountered problems due to lax moderation.

TRUTH Social quickly sparked a multitude of articles about himself, not just about his birth. AFP reported that the value of shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp, which is merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, has risen more than nine times in two days. There is also an accusation by the Software Freedom Conservancy, which said Mr. Trumps’ new network violated a license agreement. Not just that. A test version of the site has been downgraded.

More than just a social media network, it could be the vehicle that keeps Mr. Trump politically relevant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/truth-social-the-trump-network/article37143652.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos