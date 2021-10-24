Donald Trump constantly invented his lines for this reality TV show





Donald Trump and the movies really don’t mix. The feedback has never been positive and in truth it always seemed like he was pushing himself into a project. However, he can thank television for changing his career, “The Apprentice” brought it back to relevance, he did 15 seasons of the series with 192 episodes. In addition to success, he made a huge bank, grossing over $ 427 million. Who knows, maybe he’ll revive the series later, given its past success.

Considering its way behind the scenes, resurrecting the series may not be the best idea, especially for producers. As we’ll reveal, Trump was tough to deal with, and on a regular basis massive edits were made to make the show meaningful, especially as Trump stepped off the script. Let’s see what happened behind the scenes.

The show was a huge success from the start

If it had not been for “The Apprentice”, Donald Trump would not have had the chance to run for president. The show not only brought him back to relevance with the masses, but it also helped the process make him rich again. Thanks to the show, he was able to pocket $ 427 million, largely through licensing deals.

Even according to the series creator, it was obvious that the series was going to be a huge success, given the number of people who showed up for the season 1 cast. This, despite the fact that they knew very little about the series, only capitalizing on the fact that Trump was committed to the project.

The first thing I noticed that morning that blew me away was the line wrapped around Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, then all the way down 56th Street for blocks. There were a thousand people in line to try out a show that no one had ever known or heard before. ”

“And that was my first introduction to the fact that this guy, Donald Trump, is something more than just a celebrity and a businessman. He’s got a bit of a cult.”

It turns out, behind the scenes, things weren’t going so well. Trump was rubbing a lot of producers the wrong way to want to get out of the script and shoot the series as he saw fit.

Trump was everywhere creatively

Forget about tracking candidates and their work on a specific task, which is basically the premise of the show … Trump wanted 80-90% to be shot in the boardroom, of course, in his presence.

“The tasks were sponsored by Fortune 500 companies. These sponsors paid a lot of money and he made a lot of money. [But] it was one of those irrational demands. ‘I do not care. There must be more on the boardroom. Everyone tells me that the conference room is the best part. The shooting was the highest rated part of the show. He would hang on to it, thinking you could recreate that for 40 minutes.

Plus, Trump was constantly looking to introduce any buzzy name to the media, as a way to boost ratings, “He would watch the headlines and sometimes those were terrible ideas. He wanted to. [disgraced New York governor] Eliot Spitzer, then he wanted the [escort] Spitzer was sleeping with – Ashley Dupree. It was absurd and we all told him it was crazy. But he would push for it.

Reading scripts was not his strong suit either, according to the one who worked with him, he always left the script regularly.

He would hardly read the scripts

Alongside The Hill, a true producer of the show said, “We had a hard time making Trump seem consistent.”

Katherine Walker, who worked on the show, mentioned that the editing process was a hell of a job, given that Trump was constantly rambling and ending up out of the script. In fact, he wouldn’t even read the script, to begin with.

“He wouldn’t read a script – he stumbled over the words and got the wording wrong,” Walker said. “But out of the blue, he delivered the kind of pungent joke that is the lifeblood of reality TV.”

At the very least, the same publication credits Trump with coining the term “you are fired” himself. Nonetheless, dealing with the former president was a bit of a nightmare behind the scenes. If a revival of the series is to take place, it will be interesting to see who engages and agrees to work behind the scenes.

10 people in Donald Trump’s inner circle (5 who are definitely not)

Even long before Donald Trump really became a politician, he had his fair share of enemies …

