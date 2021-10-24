Success of Covid Vaccination Campaign Shows India’s Capacity: PM Narendra Modi | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the success of India’s Covid vaccination campaign shows its capabilities and noted that the country is moving forward with new energy after crossing the 100 crore mark vaccine doses.

On the Mann Ki Baat radio show, Prime Minister Modi said the Ministry of Culture was ready to hold a patriotic song contest to mark “Amrit Mahotsav”, a celebration of 75 years of independence from the India, and urged young people to write designs that reflect the thought of the new India, are inspired by the country’s current success and fuel the country’s determination for the future.

Noting that lullabies also have their own diversity, Prime Minister Modi called for reviving this art and said the ministry also decided to hold a competition on it after receiving the suggestions from listeners.

He urged people to write lullabies relating to patriotism, to write poems, songs, anything or the other that can be easily recited by mothers in every household to their little children.

“In these lullabies there should be a reference to modern India, to India’s vision for the 21st century and its dreams,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said the Culture Ministry will also hold a Rangoli competition to mark Amrit Mahotsav, which will see people draw Rangolis linked to the freedom movement.

In his radio show, Prime Minister Modi also touched on the country’s new drone policy, saying it was formulated based on the present and future prospects for drones.

“With this, you will no longer have to be entangled in the network of multiple forms, nor to pay as many fees as before. I am happy to inform you that after the introduction of the new drone, foreign and national investors have invested in many drone start-ups, ”he said.

Noting that many companies are also setting up manufacturing units, Prime Minister Modi said that the military, navy and air force have also placed orders worth more than 500 crore. rupees to Indian drone companies.

“And this is only the beginning. We must not stop there. We must become a leading country in drone technology. For this, the government is taking all possible measures,” he said.

Welcoming the crossing of the 100 crore vaccine dose milestone, Prime Minister Modi said the country is moving forward with new zeal and new energy.

“The success of our immunization program shows India’s ability and the strength of the ‘sabka prieas’ (collective effort) mantra,” he said.

The prime minister hailed healthcare workers for the vaccine milestone and said he knew they would spare no effort to vaccinate the nation’s population.

He said he himself believed this campaign would achieve such “huge success”.

“I had this firm faith because I know well the capabilities of my country and its people. Our health workers, through their tireless efforts and determination, have set a new example. They have set a new benchmark in the service of humanity through innovation and sheer determination, ”said the Prime Minister.

There are countless examples about them that show how they cleared all the obstacles and provided the safety shield to the maximum number of people, he said.

PM Modi also interacted with a health worker, Poonam Nautiyal, from Bageshwar in Uttarakhand and spoke about the issues she faced at the start of the vaccination program and how she overcame them.

He praised Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for getting one hundred percent vaccination from the first dose despite the difficult terrain there.

On October 21, India took a major milestone in its Covid-19 vaccination program as cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100 crore mark.

Welcoming the increase in the number of women in police personnel, Prime Minister Modi also noted that it had doubled between 2014 and 2020 and expressed hope that they will lead the “new police era” in the future.

He said there used to be a notion that services such as the military and police were meant for men, but that was no longer so and cited a figure from the Office of Research and Development. police to say that the number of women in the police force has risen to over 2.15 lakh from 1.05. lakh in 2014.

His government came to power in 2014.

Their number over the past seven years has also nearly doubled in the central armed police forces, he said.

He also highlighted the unique role Indian women played in increasing the influence and strength of the United Nations, which officially came into effect on that day in 1945.

Prime Minister Modi also said that India has always worked for world peace and it shows in the country’s contribution to United Nations peacekeeping forces.

Noting that next Sunday, October 31, is the anniversary of the birth of Sardar Patel, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the former Minister of the Interior.

“It is our duty to join in an activity that conveys the message of national unity,” he said, noting that recently Gujarat police held a bicycle rally from Lakhpat Fort in Kutch to the Statue of Unity and that the Tripura Police are organizing a bike rally from Tripura to the Statue of Unity.

Police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir are also carrying this message of unity to the country by organizing a similar cycling rally from Uri to Pathankot, he said.

Stating that “Ekta (unity)” is the way forward for the advancement of an individual and a nation, he urged the people to keep Patel’s thoughts alive by bringing unity to society.

He also urged his fellow Indians to stand up against the use of plastic and purchase local arts and crafts products to further strengthen the “Vocal for Local” initiative this holiday season.

“If you buy local, it will light not only your festival but also the home of our poor brother or sister, craftsman or weaver. I’m sure the Vocal for Local campaign that we have launched together will be stronger this time around,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/success-of-covid-vaccination-drive-shows-indias-capability-pm-narendra-modi/articleshow/87239029.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos