Turkey Erdogan threatens to expel 10 Western ambassadors, including US envoy





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to expel the US ambassador and key envoys from nine other Western countries who have called for the release of a jailed philanthropist, which could worsen ties between the two allies of NATO.

These 10 ambassadors must be declared personae non gratae at a time, Erdogan said at a rally on Saturday in the city of Eskisehir, in western Turkey. I gave the necessary order to our Minister of Foreign Affairs and told him what to do.

These people will eventually understand Turkey, he said. If successful, this decision would mark a sharp deterioration in relations between Turkey and the West, where many countries are allies of Ankara in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Relations have deteriorated in recent years amid Erdogan’s rapprochement with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s purchase of a Russian anti-aircraft system. Osman Kavala, a philanthropist who has contributed to many Turkish civil society groups, has been in detention since 2017, when he was accused of funding large anti-government protests in 2013. He was acquitted of the charges. he was released last year, but hours later was returned to custody for having links to the failed 2016 coup. The charges have been described as politically motivated by human rights groups. Last week, the ambassadors of the United States, Canada, New Zealand and several European countries signed a joint declaration on the fourth anniversary of Mr. Kavalas’ detention calling on Ankara to release the philanthropist , in accordance with a December 2019 decision of the European Court of Human Rights. who ruled in his favor and called on Turkey to release him. [Delays and other irregularities] casts a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency in the Turkish justice system, the statement said. The difficult relations between Ankara and Washington have not improved under the Biden administration. The Turkish leader was angry last month when President Biden failed to meet with him on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. In a move widely seen as a snub against the White House, Mr. Erdogan soon met with Mr. Putin on Russia’s Black Sea coast. Much of Mr. Erdogan’s anger towards Washington stems from US support for the Kurdish forces that still control much of northeastern Syria. Some of these Kurdish fighters have been accused of having ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which Ankara and the United States consider a terrorist organization. Ankara is also seeking reimbursement for being kicked out of NATO’s F-35 jet fighter consortium, a move sparked by Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems. Mr Erdogan said Turkey can form partnerships with whomever it wants as it works to strengthen the country’s stature in the Middle East. A State Department spokesperson said he was aware of the information and was seeking clarification from the Turkish Foreign Ministry. The U.S. Embassy in Ankara was not immediately available for comment and had not released a statement regarding Mr. Erdogans’ speech. Likewise, it was not possible to determine whether the governments of the countries concerned had received precise information about the possible expulsion of their ambassadors. Mr. Kavalas’ next hearing is scheduled for November 26, but he says he no longer intends to participate in the hearings. Because a fair trial is not possible, I think that from now on my presence at the hearings and my defense would make no sense, he said in a statement on Friday. Mr Kavala said in an opinion piece in the New York Times in 2019 that Mr Erdogan had singled him out for his vocal support for the Gezi protests in 2013, named after Istanbul’s central park where they took place. started, as well as for his role. as a board member of the Open Society Foundation in Turkey. Mr Erdogan has repeatedly attacked business mogul George Soros, who founded the Open Society grant network. Write to Thomas Grove at [email protected]

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

