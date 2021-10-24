Politics
Chinese policy renewed with common prosperity
China has just changed hands in the management of the economy. It is no longer the invisible hand of Adam Smith, later married to Deng Xiaoping, that has ruled the trajectory of economic policy. It is now Xi Jinping’s restrictive hand that comes into play.
It is evident that China is undergoing a major political correction under the leadership of Xi Jinping. The message President XI is trying to send to the world at large is that the policies of all shades followed after Mao, especially during the Dengs era, are not proving to be socially compatible for Chinese society.
Therefore, there is a need to revisit those state policies, which would focus exclusively on common prosperity rather than indulging in a socialist market-driven model of economy, causing a few to become extravagant and opulent. , the majority suffering from high income inequality. and growing poverty.
A clear call for common prosperity, although implicit at present, will soon be taken into account in the decision-making process. This new policy shift towards common prosperity is gaining momentum as the government has put in place unprecedented crackdowns against Alibaba and other large companies in various sectors of the economy, including technology, education in line and real estate to fight worsening income inequalities, rising debt levels and slowing consumption.
Heavily indebted Chinese real estate giant Evergrande is a hot example of this mess.
Colossal damage
Realizing colossal damage to the Xi economy as a result of this transition, the ruling Communist Party in China is taking damage control measures.
The Communist Party will hold its key conclave November 8-11 ahead of next year’s Congress, which promises to pave the way for major leadership changes and a possible unprecedented third term for President Xi Jinping. A major element of such leadership will revolve around common prosperity as an immediate goal of Chinese society.
There is no doubt that the legacy of ideology and political culture hangs over the decisions of political leaders everywhere, but in the case of China it is more deeply rooted. President Xi’s decision to spark common prosperity in a political campaign is of immediate concern to the party, as it is seen as a step towards securing its political future at the party’s 20th convention next year.
But what does China aspire to join: is it the Chinese model of socialist market economy or the return of Marxist-Leninist ideology? Or is it a claim to go to the left?
Nothing is entirely clear, but what is evident is that the current leadership is very dissatisfied with the policies that have guided the Chinese economy, society and politics over the past four decades. There is a conscious attempt to curb corruption and change policies to prevent the rich from getting richer at the expense of society.
Hybrid model
China adopted the principles of market capitalism with the principles of Marxist-Leninist ideology.
By adopting these two ideological principles and mechanisms, China has become an economic power. In 1989 and early 1990s, the former Soviet Union attempted such a policy shift by embracing Marxist-Leninist ideology and the free market enterprise. Such an enterprise or a hybrid model for the Soviet Union ended in disaster leading to the balkanization and disintegration of the country and the formation of the CIS.
The emerging political debate in China is how this great policy shift towards common prosperity can be effectively used to rewrite a kind of social contract that still draws inspiration from Maos’ ideas.
Mao propagated this concept in the policies and campaigns of the Hundred Flower Movement and the Cultural Revolution. However, Deng’s ascendancy in power put such ideas on the back burner and emphasized that wealth is glorious.
Deng had expressed the idea that allowing certain people and regions to get rich first would accelerate economic growth and help achieve the ultimate goal of economic modernization.
In hindsight, such a political emphasis from Deng, under current leadership, is seen as a societal disaster. Therefore, the push for common prosperity has encompassed policies ranging from tackling tax evasion and limits on the hours that employees in the tech sector can work to banning for-profit tutoring in companies. basic school subjects and strict limits on the time minors can spend playing video games. .
Societal correction has become a priority under the leadership of Xis. At present, he signals an increased commitment to ensure common prosperity, not only as an economic goal, but as the foundation of the founding of the parties in power.
The author is professor, LBSIM, Delhi
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/chinas-policy-reset-to-common-prosperity/article37152271.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]