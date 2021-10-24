Chinese policy renewed with common prosperity

China has just changed hands in the management of the economy. It is no longer the invisible hand of Adam Smith, later married to Deng Xiaoping, that has ruled the trajectory of economic policy. It is now Xi Jinping’s restrictive hand that comes into play.

It is evident that China is undergoing a major political correction under the leadership of Xi Jinping. The message President XI is trying to send to the world at large is that the policies of all shades followed after Mao, especially during the Dengs era, are not proving to be socially compatible for Chinese society.

Therefore, there is a need to revisit those state policies, which would focus exclusively on common prosperity rather than indulging in a socialist market-driven model of economy, causing a few to become extravagant and opulent. , the majority suffering from high income inequality. and growing poverty.

A clear call for common prosperity, although implicit at present, will soon be taken into account in the decision-making process. This new policy shift towards common prosperity is gaining momentum as the government has put in place unprecedented crackdowns against Alibaba and other large companies in various sectors of the economy, including technology, education in line and real estate to fight worsening income inequalities, rising debt levels and slowing consumption.

Heavily indebted Chinese real estate giant Evergrande is a hot example of this mess.

Colossal damage

Realizing colossal damage to the Xi economy as a result of this transition, the ruling Communist Party in China is taking damage control measures.

The Communist Party will hold its key conclave November 8-11 ahead of next year’s Congress, which promises to pave the way for major leadership changes and a possible unprecedented third term for President Xi Jinping. A major element of such leadership will revolve around common prosperity as an immediate goal of Chinese society.

There is no doubt that the legacy of ideology and political culture hangs over the decisions of political leaders everywhere, but in the case of China it is more deeply rooted. President Xi’s decision to spark common prosperity in a political campaign is of immediate concern to the party, as it is seen as a step towards securing its political future at the party’s 20th convention next year.

But what does China aspire to join: is it the Chinese model of socialist market economy or the return of Marxist-Leninist ideology? Or is it a claim to go to the left?

Nothing is entirely clear, but what is evident is that the current leadership is very dissatisfied with the policies that have guided the Chinese economy, society and politics over the past four decades. There is a conscious attempt to curb corruption and change policies to prevent the rich from getting richer at the expense of society.

Hybrid model

China adopted the principles of market capitalism with the principles of Marxist-Leninist ideology.

By adopting these two ideological principles and mechanisms, China has become an economic power. In 1989 and early 1990s, the former Soviet Union attempted such a policy shift by embracing Marxist-Leninist ideology and the free market enterprise. Such an enterprise or a hybrid model for the Soviet Union ended in disaster leading to the balkanization and disintegration of the country and the formation of the CIS.

The emerging political debate in China is how this great policy shift towards common prosperity can be effectively used to rewrite a kind of social contract that still draws inspiration from Maos’ ideas.

Mao propagated this concept in the policies and campaigns of the Hundred Flower Movement and the Cultural Revolution. However, Deng’s ascendancy in power put such ideas on the back burner and emphasized that wealth is glorious.

Deng had expressed the idea that allowing certain people and regions to get rich first would accelerate economic growth and help achieve the ultimate goal of economic modernization.

In hindsight, such a political emphasis from Deng, under current leadership, is seen as a societal disaster. Therefore, the push for common prosperity has encompassed policies ranging from tackling tax evasion and limits on the hours that employees in the tech sector can work to banning for-profit tutoring in companies. basic school subjects and strict limits on the time minors can spend playing video games. .

Societal correction has become a priority under the leadership of Xis. At present, he signals an increased commitment to ensure common prosperity, not only as an economic goal, but as the foundation of the founding of the parties in power.

The author is professor, LBSIM, Delhi