Ex-Punjabi minister urges prime minister Narendra Modi to repeal farm laws – the New Indian Express





Through PTI CHANDIGARH (Reuters) – Former Punjabi Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal controversial farm laws so that farmers return home before the harsh winter, stressing that hundreds of between them died during their agitation. Farmers, mainly from the Punjab, Haryana and the UP, have been camping at Delhi’s borders since November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of the three new agricultural laws. “The country has been witnessing farmer protests for over a year now. While we have seen farmers united and determined to make their voices heard, there are also these hundreds of farmers who have lost their lives fighting for their rights, ”the Congressman said. It is very unfortunate that the protesting farmers continue to live in extreme conditions without the essentials, without adequate sanitation facilities and clean water, he said. “Their persistence despite their predicament has only shown their determination not to settle down until a rational decision to repeal the controversial agricultural laws is agreed,” Sodhi said in a statement. Sodhi urged the prime minister to resume talks with farmers and withdraw laws so that farmers can return home before the onset of the harsh winter. “Moreover, as the festivities approach, it will only be fair that they celebrate the festival with their families and not on the roads,” Sodhi said. “It is our fundamental empathy that they should be able to celebrate this Diwali with their families and the year ahead with fulfillment and prosperity,” he said. Sodhi said the withdrawal of the three farm laws would in no way reflect the “weakness” of the Union government as some sections of society contend, but rather show that the Center is “big and magnanimous”. “I sincerely ask Prime Minister Modi to kindly review the decision for and in the interest of our farmers,” he said.

