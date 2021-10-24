UK rules out move to tighter restrictions under Plan B

The UK government has ruled out an immediate switch to its coronavirus Plan B, as an expert advising on jabs has warned that the vaccination program will not be enough to bring current infection rates under control.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has resisted calls from health officials for tighter restrictions despite the growing number of Covid-19 cases, said the vaccines would allow the country to overwinter and get out of the pandemic.

Professor Adam Finn, who is on the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), warned of complacency in what he called the situation worsening.

He said people had to test themselves, wear masks and avoid crowds in confined spaces in order to avoid a real collapse.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this week new cases could reach 100,000 a day, but Downing Street insisted there was still spare capacity in the NHS and that Plan B would not would be activated only if it is under significant pressure.

Plan B includes advice on working from home and the mandatory use of face masks.

When asked if it is time to introduce Plan B to fight the coronavirus, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said for now that the data does not suggest we should move on to Plan B immediately.

He told BBC Ones The Andrew Marr Show: Well, the Prime Minister actually just said he’s looking at the data all the time, as you might expect.

We were monitoring everything, but at the moment the data does not suggest that we should move on to Plan B immediately, but of course we will be keeping an eye on it and the plans are ready.

Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup has said Plan A is working and where we need to be.

When asked where the case numbers should go before the public is asked to work from home, Ms Throup told LBC: The public have been very patient in doing what we asked them to do.

And I think Plan A actually opened up people’s lives and that’s so important because if we have to take any further action I’m sure they will have enjoyed exactly the freedoms that we were able to offer them in this moment.

Plan A is working, as I said, the data currently shows that Plan A is working.

The government has launched a media blitz encouraging people to get a booster shot, and encouraging those who are not yet vaccinated to do so.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard tweeted on Sunday afternoon: Yesterday was the biggest day yet for Covid recall jabs: more than 325,000 people receiving life-saving protection.

In the past three days, more than 800,000 people have had their booster shots.

Professor Finn said that while vaccines are very effective in preventing people from becoming seriously ill, they are not as effective in stopping infections completely or preventing the spread of the virus.

They are having an effect on that, but on their own they will not be enough at this time to control the spread of the virus, he said.

And we have to see people continue to make efforts to avoid contact, avoid transmission and do other things as well as get vaccinated if they are to prevent this increase from increasing, he told Trevor on Sunday. Phillips on Sky News.

Professor Finn added: I would like to stress again that the vaccination program alone, in the current situation, even if things are going optimally, is not, in my opinion, sufficient to get things under control.

We need to have people using lateral flow testing, avoiding contact with large numbers of people in confined spaces, using masks, all of these things now have to happen if we are to stop this increase and get things under control. early enough to stop a real collapse in the middle of winter.

His comments came after another prominent government adviser on Covid-19 said he was very concerned there would be another lockdown Christmas as he urged the public to do everything possible to reduce transmission virus.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the Advisory Group on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats (Nervtag), said the number of cases and death rates were currently unacceptable.

He said measures such as working from home and wearing masks were so important in efforts to control the spread of Covid-19.

Professor Openshaw also advised people to take matters into their own hands, telling BBC Breakfast on Saturday: Don't necessarily wait for government policy.