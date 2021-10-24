China aims to cut fossil fuel consumption to less than 20% by 2060, World News





China has set itself an ambitious goal of reducing fossil fuel consumption to less than 20% by 2060, an official plan released by state media on Sunday revealed. Cabinet document talks about President Xi Jinping’s pledge to wean the world’s biggest polluter from coal, with the goal of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality 30 years later. Authorities have also sought to increase production as coal prices rise and supplies dwindle. The guidelines released by China’s state-run Xinhua news agency on Sunday set a series of targets on the road to carbon neutrality. These guidelines included the proportion of non-fossil fuel consumption reaching about 25% of total energy consumption by 2030. By then, carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP would have fallen by more than 65%. compared to 2005 levels. The guidelines also highlighted an earlier target of reducing carbon emissions per unit of GDP by 18% by 2025, compared to 2020 standards. Read also | Saudi Arabia targets zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 The authorities called for a change in industrial structures, saying they would “decisively curb the indiscriminate development” of projects with high energy consumption and emissions. The authorities also stressed the need to respond effectively to the economic and social risks that a low-carbon transition could generate, and to “prevent overreactions and guarantee a safe reduction of carbon”. The directives come as countries prepare for the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Meanwhile, UK president-designate of the Cop26 talks Alok Sharma has said it would be more difficult to secure a global climate deal in Glasgow in the next three weeks than to sign the 2015 Paris agreement. . He added that the task would be to get nearly 200 countries to implement strict reductions in their greenhouse gas emissions, keeping in mind the global temperature rise to below 1.5. ° C from pre-industrial levels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/china-aims-to-cut-fossil-energy-use-to-below-20-per-cent-by-2060-423666 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos