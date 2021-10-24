Turkey Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 Western ambassadors

Envoys from the United States, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden called for the release of the businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, reports Al Jazeera.

According to the report, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has decided to expel ambassadors from 10 Western countries who had called for the release of a jailed civil society leader.

Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkish NATO allies and the expulsions, if carried out, would open the deepest rift with the West in 19-year-old Erdogans.

I ordered our foreign minister to declare these 10 ambassadors persona non grata as soon as possible, Erdogan said on Saturday, referring to a term used in diplomacy which means the first step before deportation. He has not set a firm date.

Philanthropist Osman Kavala has been in prison since late 2017, accused of funding national protests in 2013 and participating in a failed 2016 coup. He denies the charges.

They must know and understand Turkey, Erdogan added, accusing the envoys of indecency.

They must leave by the day they no longer know Turkey, Erdogan said.

The emissaries released a highly unusual joint statement on Monday, saying that the continued detention of Parisian-born activist Osman Kavala cast a shadow over Turkey.

The US, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden called for a just and swift resolution to [Kavalas] Case.

Imprisoned since 2017

Kavala has become a symbol of the sweeping crackdown that Erdogan unleashed after surviving the attempted coup.

Speaking to the AFP news agency from his prison cell last week, Kavala said he felt like a tool in Erdogans’ attempts to blame a foreign plot for national opposition to his rule. nearly two decades.

Kavala said on Friday he would no longer attend his trial because a fair hearing was impossible after Erdogan’s recent comments.

The Council of Europe, the continent’s main human rights watchdog, issued a final warning to Turkey to comply with a 2019 European Court of Human Rights order aimed at freeing Kavala pending trial.

If Turkey fails to do so by its next meeting from November 30 to December 2, the Strasbourg-based council could vote to launch its first disciplinary proceedings against Ankara.

European Parliament President David Sassoli tweeted: The expulsion of 10 ambassadors is a sign of the Turkish government’s authoritarian drift. We will not be intimidated. Freedom for Osman Kavala.

Authoritarian course

A source at the German Foreign Ministry also said the 10 countries were consulting each other. German lawmakers have called for a firm response.

Erdogan’s unscrupulous actions against his critics are becoming increasingly uninhibited, Bundestag Vice President Claudia Roth told the dpa news agency. She said Erdogan’s authoritarian course must be faced internationally and demanded sanctions and a halt to arms exports to Turkey.

The possible expulsion of 10 ambassadors, including representatives of Germany and many Turkish NATO allies, would be reckless, undiplomatic and weaken the cohesion of the alliance, tweeted lawmaker and foreign policy expert Alexander Graf. Lambsdorff. Erdogan cannot have any interest in this.

Norway said its embassy had not received any notification from Turkish authorities.

Our ambassador did nothing to justify an expulsion, the ministry’s chief spokesperson Trude Maaseide said, adding that Turkey was well aware of Norway’s views.

We will continue to call on Turkey to abide by democratic standards and the rule of law to which the country is committed under the European Convention on Human Rights, Maaseide said.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said his ministry had not received any official notification, but was in contact with friends and allies.

We will continue to protect our common values ​​and principles, as also expressed in the joint statement, he said in a statement.

Erdogan was quoted on Thursday as saying the ambassadors in question would not release bandits, murderers and terrorists in their own country.