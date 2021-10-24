Prime Minister Modi is expected to present a united global approach to tackle the Afghan crisis in the G-20

Text size:

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to advocate for a united global approach to tackle the situation in Afghanistan and tackle the challenges of climate change and the coronavirus pandemic at the two-day G-20 summit in Italy in from Oct. 30, people familiar with the development said. on Sunday.

Modi is likely to leave for the visit to Italy and Scotland on Thursday or Friday, they said.

The summit of G-20 heads of state and government will be held in Rome on October 30 and 31, with the participation of leaders of the grouping and representatives of some of the main international and regional organizations.

G-20 leaders are expected to deliberate on a number of key challenges such as recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, tackling climate change, and tackling poverty and inequality in various parts of the world.

The situation in Afghanistan should feature prominently at the top, said one of the people named above.

Prime Minister Modi will likely present India’s perspective to tackle the main challenges facing the world and is expected to call for a united approach to the situation in Afghanistan as well as to deal with the pandemic and climate change.

In a virtual speech at the G-20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan earlier this month, Modi called for a unified global response to bring about the desired changes to the Afghan situation and said Afghan territory must not become a source of radicalization and terrorism.

Modi will also have a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, residents said.

The G-20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world’s major economies. Its members represent more than 80% of world GDP, 75% of world trade and 60% of the planet’s population.

The forum has met annually since 1999 and since 2008 has included an annual summit, with the participation of the respective heads of state and government.

Since December of last year, Italy has assumed the presidency of the G-20.

In Glasgow, Scotland, the Prime Minister will attend the COP-26 summit, billed as one of the largest congregations of world leaders and experts in the fight against climate change.

The COP-26 climate conference runs from October 31 to November 12, and leaders and delegates are expected to look at ways to bring climate change under control.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla, highlighting India’s climate action to achieve its Nationally Determined Contributions (CDNs) linked to the Paris climate agreement, said New Delhi had the intention to send a strong message with full commitment to COP26.

“We are perhaps the only G-20 country to have fulfilled and surpassed our NDCs,” Shringla said in a virtual speech at the India Global Forum.

