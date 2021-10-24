Jam Kamal asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to take a good look at “his people”





Balochistan CM Jam Kamal warns of loss of development in Balochistan; suggests to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take a good look at “his people”. Those who are hungry for power and greed can go ahead and make their wish come true.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, in a Twitter post on Sunday, blamed any loss in Balochistan’s development on the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) in power, a party of Balochistan Awami (BAP) and “some mafias” and suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan take a close look at “his people”.

In a previous tweet, the chief minister said those who crave power and greed can go ahead and make their wish come true.

CM Khan also said the prime minister should tell some federal members not to “mess around” with Baluchistan’s internal affairs and to give “space to the provincial hierarchy of the PTI” so that it can play its role at the level. provincial in Balochistan.

Later CM Khan, who is currently in hot water due to the continued rift between him and members of his own party, BAP, as well as allies upset against him, said in another Twitter post that a new era was about to begin in the politics of Balochistan. and Pakistan with “this political movement”.

He further said that the string of events over the past two months has revealed several “things, faces and so-called political principles, greed, lust for power, conspirators and even some credible figures in the country’s politics.”

The Chief Minister also shared a quote from the famous poet and philosopher Ibnul Arabi to express his perspective on the current situation.

“Hypocrisy can win in this world, but the Hereafter is the day of victory for the truthful.”

“Proud of my allies”

Meanwhile, in a meeting with members of the BAP and allied parties that support him, CM Khan said he was “proud of his allies”.

The meeting deliberated on the strategy of the provincial assembly session tomorrow (Monday), which was called to hold a vote of confidence against him.

The BAP and allied party members expressed confidence in CM Khan’s leadership and said “such an important alliance cannot be ignored”.

“The allies are united in all circumstances and will stand firm on the same decision,” they said.

During the meeting, the formation of a committee of allied parties for the negotiations was announced.

Kamal clarifies that he did not resign as CM of Balochistan

Yesterday, CM Khan, in his reaction to rumors about his resignation, clarified that he had not resigned from his post.

Khan wrote on Twitter: “I did not quit and such rumors [should] not spread. “

“80%” member support

On Friday evening, the chief minister said that of the 41 members of the Balochistan assembly, 80% stood with him to oppose the motion of censure filed against him two days earlier.

Speaking to Twitter, Khan claimed that 80% of coalition lawmakers in the provincial assembly, including BAP, PTI, ANP, ADP, JWP, PPP, Azad and BNP-A, support him.

“Why do we count the opposition as part of this coalition? If they stick to this policy, then they should also advertise themselves as part of the opposition,” CM Khan wrote.

Recall that on Wednesday, of the 65 lawmakers present at the assembly, 33 had supported the holding of a vote of no confidence against CM Khan.

Addressing the assembly session, BAP spokesman Abdul Rehman Khetran called for the release of five “missing” lawmakers with immediate effect and said the assembly had lost its confidence in the minister. chief.

“We demand that Jam Kamal immediately resign from his post as chief minister,” Khetran said. “Due to its poor governance, the province has faced desperation, discredit and unemployment, while the performance of different departments has also been affected.”

Khetran added that CM Khan, “assuming he is the wisest of all, made all the decisions related to the province on his own.”

“Running important affairs without consultation has caused irreparable damage to the province,” Khetaran said, adding that as a result, members of the assembly are asking Jam Kamal to resign from his post.

The leader of the opposition in the Assembly of Balochistan, Malik Sikandar Advocate, while expressing his point of view, said that the post of chief executive is very important because it requires the incumbent to work tirelessly for the well-being of the population.

“The CEO is also required to solve the problems of the masses while being at the forefront,” Sikandar said, adding that the incumbent should also protect the national chessboard.

“The incumbent must also be able to use the national chessboard for the well-being of the masses according to a sound strategy. The responsibility to protect the constitutional and legal rights of the people is also included in the duties of the chief executive. “Sikandar said. .

The opposition leader in the provincial assembly went on to say that the gas situation in Sui in the province is suspect because the gas supply to the colder parts of the province is deliberately cut.

“When the CEO isn’t paying attention to such important issues, how are people going to trust him? Sikandar asked.

The law and order situation in the province is such that no one’s life, property or honor is safe, Sikandar added, adding that people end up showing the corpses of their relatives outside the house of the general manager to force him to take action.

“There is no justice in the province and the use of resources is not carried out responsibly. Therefore, Jam Kamal has no right to continue as chief minister of the province.” Sikandar said as he concluded his speech.

After Sikandar, leader of the National Party of Balochistan (BNP), Sanaullah Baloch expressed his views on the no-confidence motion and said that under the reign of CM Jam Kamal, “major corruption has taken place in the development package of Quetta as well as in the fishing sector “. .

“The insurgency was supposed to be reduced in Balochistan but the opposite has happened and it has seen an upsurge,” Baloch said, adding that the indictment against CM Jam Kamal is “very long” .

“The water, roads and education projects in the province have been dedicated to Kamal’s favorite people,” Baloch said. “In my constituency, for example, no education related project has been launched.

“You brought Baluchistan to the brink of destruction, but while you were in power, you did not make an effort to find your place in the hearts of the people,” Baloch said.

“How can we expect a person who does not reconcile with members of his own party to reconcile with malcontents?” he said. “It is not the opposition’s mistrust of Jam Kamal, but the people’s mistrust of him.”

“As a brother, I advise you to step down from your post,” Baloch said.

