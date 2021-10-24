Trump would beat Biden, Harris ‘in landslide’





A Republican pollster predicted that former President Donald Trump would win in a “landslide right now” against either President Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris because of the drop in polls.

John McLaughlin said nearly one in five people who voted for Biden last year disapproved of the president’s job.

“And you have 55% to 37% that they’re worried about America’s future while Biden is president. That’s a huge number, ”McLaughlin told John Catsimatidis on Sunday on his WABC 770 radio show.

He went on to say that Americans, with a 61% -33% margin, believe Biden is trying to get Congress to spend too much money with his trillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending bills, boosting inflation.

“Trump would win in a landslide right now. It would be an electoral landslide. He would beat Biden or Harris. He’s ahead of Harris 49-46 in the poll, ”he said.

John McLaughlin has announced that former President Donald Trump will beat Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in a landslide if the election is held now. FOX News John Catsimatidis speaks during a press conference at the Women’s Republican Club.AP Photo / Kathy Willen

McLaughlin said Biden is a different person from the candidate voters elected in 2020.

“He ran like this moderate and that was during the historic pandemic. You watch an election where the guy they voted for is not what they got. It’s run by the radicals, ”McLaughlin said. “He’s doing things he said he wasn’t going to do.”

“We are entering a post-pandemic era, where you see very new electoral coalitions of 21st century voters. The rebound will come in this year’s election, possibly in Virginia, ”he said, where Democrat Terry McAuliffe is in a neck-and-neck race with Republican Glenn Youngkin.

John McLaughlin says Trump is currently beating Biden and Harris in the polls by 49-46 points. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

McLaughlin continued: The radical wing of the Democratic Party is holding the rest of its party hostage. And voters will no longer support him. It has gone way too far. People want to regain some degree of sanity. And they will remove it in the polls, ”he said.

Dick Morris, a pollster and former Bill Clinton adviser, also shared bad news for Democrats, saying Latino voters are turning to Republican candidates.

An “entire ethnic group – Hispanics, Latinos – moves from Democrats to Republicans. The data is astounding. In the polls I’ve just seen over the past two or three days, Hispanic voters give Biden lower job approval than white voters, ”Morris said.

A 61% to 33% margin thinks Biden is trying to get Congress to spend too much money with his trillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending bills Brandon Bell / Getty Images

“The non-Hispanic white community gives Biden a 45% approval rating in this poll. Hispanics give it a 39% approval rating, ”he said.

Morris said he was witnessing a “realignment” of the Hispanic vote that “would fundamentally change politics across the country.”

He noted that Trump got four and five times more voters in 2020 than in 2016.

“But now it seems like a real trend. Based on that, it’s entirely possible that Trump will win the Hispanic vote in 2024, ”Morris said.

He said there were four pillars of the Democratic vote – blacks, youth, single white women and Hispanics – “and removing them from the Democratic coalition is really hindering it in an amazing way.”

