Pompeo says he hopes Biden is serious about defending Taiwan





Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped President Biden was serious about defending Taiwan if China invaded the island nation and it wasn’t a “random comment “. Pompeo would not set a specific timeline for when Chinese President Xi Jinping attempts to take control of Taiwan – which is self-sufficient but considered a rogue nation by China – but predicted it would happen in the next few years. After Beijing hosts the Winter Olympics next year, Pompeo said Jean Catsimatidis In an interview aired Sunday on his WABC 770 radio show, Xi is set to reach a “climax” and “will explain why Taiwan should be under their duress and surveillance.” “I saw President Biden say that we are committed to defending Taiwan. I hope when he said he intended to do so. You can’t draw a red line like that, you can’t make such statements and not mean that there is now an expectation that he will follow this pledge, ”Pompeo said. “I hope the Biden administration gave this some thought, and it wasn’t just a random comment from a president who wasn’t clear on what he was saying,” he said. President Joe Biden said the United States is committed to defending Taiwan in the event of Chinese interference. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Pompeo pointed to the launch of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August by China that “puts America at risk” and warned that America must be prepared. “Xi Jinping, their leader, said he would first bring Taiwan back under their auspices, then build from the region, then coerce the whole world. This is something that is not a problem for today or tomorrow, but which is above us now and which we must take seriously as we reflect on our strategy to continue to protect and secure the world. America in the decades to come, ”Pompeo said. . Biden, speaking outside a CNN town hall last Thursday, was asked how to counter the Chinese Communist Party military in light of the hypersonic launch and protect Taiwan from attack. “I hope when he said he intended to do it,” said Mike Pompeo of President Joe Biden’s statement on the defense of Taiwan. Amir Levy / Getty Images China, Russia and the rest of the world know we have the most powerful military in the history of the world, Biden said. Don’t worry about whether they were going to be more powerful. What you need to worry about is whether or not they are going to engage in activities that will put them in a position where they could make a big mistake. So, are you saying that the United States would take Taiwan’s defense if China attacked? asked moderator Anderson Cooper. Yes, Biden replied. Yes, we are committed to doing so. Mike Pompeo predicts that after Beijing hosts the Winter Olympics, Chinese President Xi Jinping “will explain why Taiwan should be under their coercion and surveillance.” Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images The next day, the White House backed down, saying the president was “not announcing any change in our policy. The United States’ defense relationship with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the spokesperson said. We will honor our commitment under the law, we will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense, and we will continue to oppose any unilateral change in the status quo.

