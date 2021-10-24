PM Modi today launches national health infrastructure program in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Aatmnirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) in Varanasi on Monday, a national health infrastructure program with an expenditure of Rs 64,180 crore over five years.

PM Modi will also be unveil nine medical projects and 30 worth 5,000 crore rupees in Uttar Pradesh on his second visit to the state in a week. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present for the same.

PMASBY launch will see virtual participation of health professionals and staff from functional health and wellness centers at panchayat and block level, sub-district and district hospitals and Varanasi Government Medical College .

WHAT IS PMASBY?

The objective of PMASBY is to fill critical gaps in the areas of health infrastructure, surveillance and health research in urban and rural areas in order to empower communities in the face of health crises.

PMASBY measures focus on building the capacity of health systems and institutions across the continuum of care at all levels, i.e. primary, secondary and tertiary, and on preparing health systems to respond effectively to health care needs. current and future pandemics / disasters.

The program provides for an injection of funds to develop the infrastructure necessary to strengthen the state’s health systems.

The Union government announced the program in the Budget 2021-22 as of February 1 this year and it was approved by Cabinet in September.

