Check out 13 LBH Jakarta Records vs. Jokowi-Ma’ruf

Jakarta, Gatra.com- The Jakarta Legal Aid Institute (LBH) submitted 13 bad grades or red reports from the administrations of the President and Vice President, Joko Widodo and KH Ma’ruf Amin. LBH is alluding to everything from oligarchs to eradicating suspected corruption. “The reading of the oath (by President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin) marks the beginning of an authoritarian regime. Two years have passed since the Jokowi-Ma’ruf government was in place, agendas for strengthening democracy, anti-corruption and respect for human rights are increasingly eroded by economic interests. controlled by the oligarchs, ”LBH Jakarta Managing Director Arif Maulana said on LBH Jakarta’s Youtube channel on Sunday 10/24. In addition, the emphasis on improving health and the ITE law was highlighted by the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute. “Our goal is related to the policies for handling the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia. Second, the massive use of rubber articles to silence freedom of opinion and expression,” Arif said.

In addition, LBH Jakarta also notes the lack of seriousness of Jokowi-Ma’ruf in the eradication of corruption. Jokowi’s silence was brought up by LBH Jakarta when a number of KPK employees were fired for failing to pass the national scan test. In the past 2 years, Jokowi-Ma’ruf has also been highlighted for passing the Job Creation Law. Fat regulation is considered problematic as it greatly erodes human rights. In addition, the wording of the law on job creation is seen as a bad trend in the drafting of laws. In contrast, illegal online lending, which is starting to look damaging, is viewed by LBH Jakarta as inaction against the laws of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf era.

“We find the president and vice president very slow to deal with this crisis. Meanwhile, according to data on complaints filed with the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute, during President Jokowi and Maruf Amin’s second term, he There were at least 223 victims of the lenders, “LBH Jakarta public attorney Citra said in referendum. Here are 13 notes from LBH Jakarta on the Jokowi-Ma’ruf government:

1. The Indonesian government is conducting a large-scale upstream and downstream assessment of COVID-19 pandemic management policies in a participatory manner involving stakeholders and the wider community, including assessment vaccination policies that have been implemented so far; 2. The Indonesian government must provide a safe and comfortable atmosphere for all Indonesians to exercise their right to freedom of expression and to present law enforcement officers who are democratic, have a human rights perspective. male and able to respect freedom of expression; 3. The Indonesian government does not use the power of POLRI as a tool to silence civil liberties and, together with KAPOLRI, encourages reform of the civilian police within the institutional organization of POLRI;

4. The Indonesian government is determined to implement the corruption eradication program by promoting the strengthening of KPK institutions, overturning the revision of the KPK law and being responsible for the unilateral dismissal of 57 KPK employees. by Firli Bahuri cs; 5. The Indonesian government repealed the Copyright Law by issuing a Government Replacement Law (PERPPU) to implement the mandate of the 1945 Constitution and respect for human rights;

6. The Indonesian government should withdraw the appeal in the case of the citizens’ air pollution trial and immediately implement the decision of the panel of judges of the Central District Court of Jakarta; 7. The Indonesian government, in collaboration with ministers and related institutions, enacts regulations that meet the principles of the formation of laws to ensure the legal protection and human rights of users of online loan application services. (peer-to-peer loan), supervise and take firm action with online loan service providers; 8. The Indonesian government should postpone / moratorium on the Papuan policy of Otsus Volume II, reformulate a fair and participatory policy regarding the future fate of the Papuan people, as well as formulate and implement a just policy to eliminate the practice of racism, discrimination, and reckless criminalization of the Orang Asli, of the Papuans;

9. The Indonesian government immediately discussed and ratified the SME Bill and the PPRT Bill with the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia with full involvement of victims of sexual violence, domestic workers, social organizations. support and experts; 10. The Indonesian government should assess national strategic projects that have an impact on accelerating the practice of human rights violations against local residents who are particularly affected, and formulate policies that are more equitable, protect human rights, and are participatory. democratic and respectful of the environment. friendly;

11. The Indonesian government must respect workers ‘rights, actively coordinate efforts to implement the realization of workers’ rights, protect all migrant workers from all forms of violence and death sentences; 12. The Indonesian government should remove it from power and bring perpetrators of past human rights violations to justice, open the TPF document on the Munir case to the public; 13. The Indonesian Government must be serious in its management of floods, both in the pre-, emergency and post-disaster phases, and open the space for the widest possible participation so that affected communities are involved in overall flood management efforts.