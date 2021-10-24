Crain’s Extra: Donald Trump launches into the SPAC game





Trump | Bloomberg

Birds do it, bees do it, even educated fleas and Alex Rodriguez do it. Now Donald Trump is doing it. It is in the SPAC game.

Last week, the 45th president merged his Media & Technology group with a specialist acquisition company for an initial valuation of $ 875 million. There are plans for a Truth social network offering entertainment, news, and “unawakened” podcasts.

Gab, Getter and Parler failed to create a right-wing response to Twitter, but if only 10% of the 74 million people who voted for Trump last year were to pay $ 10 a month to subscribe to his network, this would represent $ 888 million in annual revenue, and this initial estimate would appear conservative. That’s why the share price of its merger partner, Digital World Acquisition, quadrupled on Thursday and doubled on Friday as meme stock hunters turned bananas.

Others, very popular, have recently raised huge sums in the media world. LeBron James this month sold a minority stake in his platform, SpringHill, for $ 725 million. Reese Witherspoon sold his media business, Hello Sunshine, to a company backed by Blackstone Group this summer for $ 900 million.

And many celebrities got involved in PSPC, a structure full of hidden fees and conflicts of interest.

If Trump’s network takes hold, he will have at least one new outlet to deliver the press releases he has been issuing since Twitter and Facebook started it. If the network gets big, Trump can compete directly with Rupert Murdoch. The pair have been mutually beneficial since Trump rose to fame a few years after Murdoch bought the New York Post. Can their friendship survive? Don’t touch that dial!

