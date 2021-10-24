Success of Covid Vaccination Campaign Shows India’s Capacity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the success of India’s Covid vaccination campaign shows its capabilities and noted that the country is moving forward with new energy after crossing the 100 crore dose milestone of vaccine.

On his monthly Mann Ki Baat show, Modi praised health workers for the vaccine step and said he knew they would spare no effort to immunize the country’s population.

The success of our vaccination campaign shows India’s ability and the strength of the “sabka Prayas” (collective effort) mantra, he said.

Modi said the country is moving forward with new energy and enthusiasm after crossing the 100 crore dose milestone of the Covid vaccine.

On October 21, India took a major milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination program as cumulative doses of vaccine administered in the country surpassed the 100 crore mark.

On his Mann Ki Baat radio show, Modi also said that India has always worked for world peace and it shows in the country’s contribution to UN peacekeeping forces.

India is also working to make yoga and traditional methods of wellness more popular, he said.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the increase in the number of women in the police force and noted that it rose to over 2.15 lakh from 1.05 lakh in 2014.

Referring to the “Voices for the Local” campaign, the Prime Minister urged people to buy local produce during the festival season.