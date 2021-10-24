Xi Jinping changes Western theater command in sight of India





There have been many changes in Western Theater Command (WTC) lately by Chinese President Xi Jinping.According to an article published in the Hong Kong Post, five new appointments were made within the PLA, including the promotion of lieutenant generals in general to make them theater commands. This seems to have big implications for India, and here we analyze its impact on India. The Chinese military has carried out numerous “aggressive” military deployments against India in the past, each of them following a defined pattern. This time it is the same, the only difference being the precision of “motives and intentions”, according to the newspaper.

The recent promotions in Western Theater Command (WTC) made by Xi Jinping are interesting to analyze. The first of these promotions is the new commander of the WTC, General Wang Haijiang, who previously headed the Xinjiang military district, responsible for dealing with India. Other such promotions include General Lin Xiangyang, commander of the central theater command and Don Jun, commander of the PLA navy, the newspaper reported.Interestingly, there have been four WTC commanders since 2020.General Wang, Vietnam War veteran and Xi Jinping confidant, is in charge of monitoring the borders with India. General Zhao was appointed commander of the WTC in 2016, served for four years and was replaced by General Zhang Xudong in December 2020.According to the statement, he was replaced by General Xu Qiling who was appointed commander of the land forces in the rank of lieutenant general from June 2020 to June 2021 and was promoted to general when he was appointed commander of the WTC in June 2021. .

Chinese President Xi Jinping had met the PLA officers during a special but restricted meeting on July 23, 2021 in Lhasa where he congratulated them for having faced “difficult conditions”. He also asked them to prepare for “future wars”.According to the newspaper, Chinese analyst Jayadeva Ranade noted that the designation of the officers sitting in the hall was “interesting”. He said in his observation that those sitting in the front row with Jinping were General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the CMC; General Ju Qiansheng, who had just been promoted and appointed commander of the PLA’s Strategic Support Force (SSF); General Xu Qiling, then commander of the WTC; Lieutenant General Wang Kai, commander of the Tibet military region; Lieutenant-General Zhong Shaojun, director of the general office of the CMC; and Lieutenant-General Zhang Xuejie, Political Commissar of the Tibet Military Region.Describing the SSF commander’s presence as important, the article said the importance extended not only to roles such as combat support, but also to the space, cybernetic and electronic warfare force of the ‘APL.

Several senior CCP officials visited Tibet after Xi Jinping’s visit in July. In addition, Jinping wrote a letter to the unit stationed in Gangba County, Chumbi Valley and congratulated them on guarding the territory. So, the WTC is important to Xi Jinping when it comes to China’s relationship with India.

The conduct of numerous military exercises by the PLA over the past two years once again proves this claim. According to Ranade, no less than 108 military exercises were conducted in one year between May 2019 and May 2020. Likewise, the PLA conducted 98 “major” exercises between June 2020 and June 2021. In addition, it became easier for the troops to move. because the Chinese military has created points of contact along the actual line of control.“The roads that start from the main highway now connect all the Chinese LAC posts fromfrom Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. If this is not a military threat to India, then what is it? said the opinion piece in the newspaper.With the “elections” approaching in China, Xi Jinping must have something to show for achievement in 2022.According to the newspaper, nearly 66 lieutenant generals have been promoted to generals since 2012.

