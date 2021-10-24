Equity in vaccines across the Asia-Pacific region will strengthen global health

Malcolm Turnbull was Australian Prime Minister from 2015 to 2018 and co-chair of the Reform for Resilience Commission. Syaru Shirley Lin is Compton Visiting Professor at the Miller Center at the University of Virginia and Chair of the Asia-Pacific Center of the Resilience Reform Commission.

We all now know that the world is not safe until everyone is safe, but how can we accelerate the fight against COVID-19 as the virus continues to mutate and spread?

To better manage the current pandemic and create a healthier and more sustainable post-pandemic future, the Asia-Pacific Cluster of the Resilience Reform Commission brought together leading policymakers and public health experts to study the experience. Asia-Pacific region and learn from it to manage the current pandemic and prepare for future pandemics.

The hub identified a triple challenge: equitable global distribution of vaccines, efficient and rapid administration of these vaccines, and a more distributed and therefore resilient pharmaceutical production system.

While Asia-Pacific performed exceptionally well at the start, vaccination rates remain very low in most countries in the region, with the need for prolonged lockdowns and quarantines in Australia, for example, leading to widespread fatigue. of the public and a decline in mental well-being, especially among young people.

If the triple challenge can be met, the pandemic is also an opportunity for the world to become more resilient in public health, economic productivity and environmental sustainability. Ahead of the World Health Assembly, G-20 and COP26 meetings in the coming weeks, each of which will prioritize one of these goals, leaders should view the pandemic as an opportunity to design an innovative policy to promote healthier and more sustainable growth, starting with a refocusing on Asia-Pacific.

Given its central place in the global economy, the region urgently needs access to more vaccines to allow the resumption of normal economic activity. Effective management of the pandemic in 2020 has protected Asia-Pacific and reduced the spread of COVID-19, but only a handful of companies, mostly high-income, are expected to achieve high immunization coverage in 2022. Indeed, relatively few of the most effective vaccines are produced. or available in sufficient quantity in the region.

As a growth engine and a leader in manufacturing products essential to the rest of the world, Asia Pacific must quickly return to a healthier environment to resume global travel, restore the global supply chain and enable economic recovery. . The region also plays a crucial role in a future global surveillance system capable of detecting and preventing the next pandemic. And yet, many countries in Asia and the Pacific are far behind Europe and the United States when it comes to immunization.

In addition to high-income countries such as Australia and Taiwan that did not get enough vaccines before the recent wave of variants, other countries are having problems administering them, countries like Indonesia, the Philippines with Vietnam and Myanmar unable to meet minimum immunization targets.

Given the lack of regional contract production facilities, Asia-Pacific countries have resorted to alternative market mechanisms and vaccine diplomacy to acquire the doses they need, which are insufficient.

Only a small group of countries source components and manufacture COVID-19 vaccines. © Reuters

The administration of vaccines is also difficult. Even wealthy societies with enough vaccines have struggled with vaccine reluctance, caused by mistrust of governments and experts. Compare Singapore, which has vaccinated 80% of its population, with Hong Kong, which has abundant supplies of several vaccines but finds it nearly impossible to vaccinate enough people to achieve herd immunity.

Regional cooperation between governments, businesses and civil society to disseminate objective scientific knowledge about the need for immunization can be one way forward to build confidence and consensus on immunization.

Finally, we have learned from the development of COVID-19 vaccines that agile contract manufacturing is needed in the region, rather than relying on a few production sites outside of it. For long-term resilience, a distributed regional manufacturing capacity must be developed to improve responsiveness to global health emergencies.

In addition, the diversity of regulatory processes in the region has hampered vaccine deployment. Experts on this commission believe that the formulation of coordinated regulations for the approval of vaccines for emergency use in the region is an important complement to the research, development and agile manufacture of regional vaccines.

Only a small group of countries source components and manufacture COVID-19 vaccines. In the absence of a global agreement on vaccine distribution during a health emergency, market and political forces dominate the process and leave smaller and weaker actors vulnerable. These countries could then become reservoirs of unvaccinated populations, unable to stop further waves of the pandemic as variants emerge and spread.

Many governments have pre-ordered excessive quantities of the vaccine for themselves, or restricted exports to Asia-Pacific, without any coordination to support the rest of the world. For example, some countries have vaccine surpluses, while many others lack them.

But the pandemic also gives the world the opportunity to increase its resilience both against another pandemic and against the even greater threat of climate change. These most pressing global issues all require cooperation.

We need to fight the prevailing zero-sum mentality and parochialism to make everyone safer together. Multilateral organizations can facilitate meaningful long-term cooperation, but they need to be complemented by immediate action from the private and public sectors.

Effective cooperation in global crises will be difficult if we treat other countries as competitors, especially during a pandemic. We must make COVID-19 an opportunity to find urgent solutions to increase equity in the manufacture, deployment and delivery of vaccines to accelerate our transition to a post-pandemic world, to further improve health for all and increase our resilience to future crises.