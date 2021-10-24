Meghan McCain thanks Donald Trump “for the publicity”, and other news | Gallery





From the editors of Wonderwall.com 2:00 p.m. PDT, October 24, 2021

Meghan McCain responds to Donald Trump, reveals if she would run for election

As Meghan McCain promotes her new audiobook, “Bad Republican,” her comments about Donald Trump have drawn almost as much attention as her revelations as to why she left “The View.” Late last week, the former president released a caustic statement about McCain, who said she felt clustered with Trump fans on “The View” because she is a Republican, although ‘she did not vote for Trump. “Isn’t it funny that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a vulgar, is now complaining that it was she who was bullied by the Slob maniacs and the radical left of” The View? “” Trump said, according to The Hill. Meghan, however, seems perfectly happy to find herself at the mercy of Trump’s critics. “My first reaction was ‘Thanks for the publicity’,” she joked in a Fox News interview that aired Oct. 24. “He really has a way of helping people advertise their books,” she added. “He and my family have a vendetta at this point. This is about what post-Trump conservatism looks like which I think is something Republicans will have to really take a hard look at one way or another. if he ends up running in 2024. “When asked if she would consider running for office herself, McCain told People in a recent interview that she preferred having her own show. “People hate the children of politicians. People hate it. So I would probably lose,” she explained.

Read on to see how Hugh Jackman trolled Ryan Reynolds on his birthday and more

RELATED: Get the Scoop on Dave Grohl’s Best New Celebrity Memories to Katie Couric

Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19, ‘SNL’ ‘scrambles’ to replace him

Less than a week before the release of his new album, Ed Sheeran announced on October 24 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “Hey guys. Little note to let you know that I unfortunately tested positive for Covid so I am isolating myself now and following government guidelines,” the British singer revealed on Instagram. “This means that I am now unable to move forward with in-person engagements at the moment, so I will be doing as many of my scheduled interviews / performances as possible from my home,” Ed continued. “My apologies to everyone I do. gave up. Be careful everyone x. ” Following Ed’s message, Page Six reported that his positive COVID-19 diagnosis sent the producers of “Saturday Night Life” into a booking frenzy, as he was scheduled to appear on the show on November 6. . A source told the outlet that despite Ed’s offer to perform live via video, they would like to replace him with a “singer who uses the same demo,” like Justin Bieber or Shawn Mendes. The news comes as episodes of Ed’s Mega Mentor are set to begin airing on “The Voice” on October 25. His new album, “=” (pronounced “equal”) was released on October 29th.

RELATED: Kathy Griffin Gets Booster Shot Following Cancer Battle, More Stars Who Have Received COVID-19 Vaccines

Hugh Jackman trolls fake rival Ryan Reynolds in birthday message

That’s what enemies are for! Ryan Reynolds turned 45 on October 23, and his fake rival Hugh Jackman celebrated the birthday boy by trolling him on Instagram. A story posted to Hugh’s account over the weekend shows a dozen members of a film crew wishing Ryan a really good HBD before the cameraman gets to Hugh, who gets his hair and makeup done for a film shooting. The makeup artist throws another “happy birthday” in the video, then Hugh sighs loudly. “It’s not easy,” he said, feigning reluctance. “Happy birthday, Ryan,” he suggests. “There you go, we got it! How many people have we had? People say I don’t like you, but it was 15 people,” he told the camera. Finally, Hugh pulls out a bunch of cash and pretends to pay the makeup artist for Ryan’s birthday wish. “They say I don’t love you,” he adds. Hugh and Ryan’s pleasant “feud” dates back to when the two were filming in 2009 “X-Men: Origins”.

RELATED: Find Out Which Other Stars Celebrate Milestone Birthdays In October 2021

Jason Sudeikis returns to “SNL” as Ghost of Joe Biden Past

Jason Sudeikis returned to host “Saturday Night Live” on October 23, after spending 10 years in the cast. To the delight of an enthusiastic crowd, Jason kicked off his very first “SNL” hosting gig as “The Ghost of Joe Biden,” an aviator version of sunglasses and windbreaker, cheerful version of the current president, circa his veep era, which came to brighten up James Austin Johnson’s presidential Biden in October 2021. The sketch opened with Johnson’s Biden being briefed by press secretary Jen Psaki ( Chloe Fineman) that her approval ratings were dropping. “I don’t understand,” Johnson says. “People loved me. The press called me Uncle Joe. I miss the old me” Enter Sudeikis’ Biden, whom Johnson’s Biden doesn’t even recognize. “What do you mean, who am I?” says Sudeikis, who played Biden on “SNL” during Barack Obama’s administration. “I’m you. I’m you from eight years ago, man. The ghost of Biden Past, boo!” Johnson looks at him questioningly. “How can you be me?” he asks. “You look so happy. So carefree. So what’s the word I’m looking for?” Sudeikis helps him: “Lucid.” He then explains that he still exists in a place where he is the vice president. “The easiest gig in the world, we’re like America’s wacky neighbor,” Sudeikis says. “Come in with an ice cream cone, aviator sunglasses, do finger guns. Squeeze a few hands, rub a few shoulders.” After a few more lines and zingers, Sudeikis tells the new Biden, “I want you to stand tall! Flash those 100% natural helicopters that we have. And remember, we can be from different eras. But at the end of this by day we’re both Joe freakin ‘Biden! ”

Tarek El Moussa marries Heather Rae Young: “We are true soul mates”

“Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa and reality TV realtor Heather Rae Young said “yes” this weekend! The happy couple made it official on October 23 in Montecito, Calif., With Tarek’s children and many of Heather’s “Selling Sunset” mates on hand to celebrate. Tarek, 40, and Heather, 34, went public with their romance in August 2019 and got engaged 11 months later. “We’re best friends, we’re true soul mates, and our love is so rare and so special. It’s the love I’ve always dreamed of my whole life,” Heather told People after the wedding. “I’m just excited to be living this life with her,” Tarek said. The lovebirds are said to have traveled to the Maldives and Dubai for their honeymoon. Tarek was previously married to his HGTV co-star Christina Haack from 2009 to 2018.

DMX’s 15th suspected child enters inheritance battle

Georgia-based woman Raven Barmer-Simmons came forward claiming her father was DMX, adding a new twist to his already complicated estate, according to Page Six. Raven, along with the 14 other children the late rapper and actor is said to have fathered, are expected to undergo DNA testing to confirm their relationship with “X,” as he was known to friends and family. Born Earl Simmons, X died on April 9 after a heart attack that left him in a coma. He died without a will and although his estate is estimated to be around $ 1 million, he reportedly had little cash, which makes it unclear how much debt he is leaving behind. Last week, X’s three sons from his marriage to Tashera Simmons were named temporary executors of the estate. X’s fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, applied to be named executor and his common-law partner, but she was reportedly turned down. “The next big thing is figuring out who the rightful heirs are,” an executors lawyer told Page Six. “The estate will require everyone to prove paternity through DNA testing. All of DMX’s legal children will be entitled to an equal share of his estate.” DMX has reportedly sold over 74 million albums.

“Rust” AD accused of dangerous practices on set before deadly shooting of Halnya Hutchins

Assistant director of “Rust”, who allegedly handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed cinematographer Halnya Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, had been charged with dangerous filming practices ahead of this week’s deadly shooting last. “He didn’t maintain a safe work environment,” accessory maker Maggie Goll told NBC News of “Rust” AD Dave Halls in a report released Oct. 24. “The sets were almost always allowed to become more and more claustrophobic, no fire lanes established, exits blocked safety meetings were non-existent. Maggie reportedly worked with Dave on Hulu’s ‘Into the Dark’, where she said that Dave had tried to continue filming following a “medical emergency” suffered by the senior pyrotechnician. Although investigators did not confirm whether the pistol fired by Alec contained blanks, Dave reportedly shouted “cold pistol”, which means it did not contain live ammunition, before handing it to Alec. Following the death of Halyna, 42, the American Film Institute announced the launch of a scholarship “to help female filmmakers to build lasting careers in film, ”according to Variety.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wonderwall.com/celebrity/meghan-mccain-thanks-donald-trump-for-the-publicity-plus-more-news-513010.gallery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos