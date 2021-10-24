Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband on hunger strike criticizes Boris Johnson | News | DW





The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a charity worker, detained for more than five years in Iran, has gone on a hunger strike again, British media reported on Sunday. Richard Ratcliffe began his hunger strike on Sunday outside the Foreign Office in central London. “We are now giving the UK government the same treatment. In truth, I never expected to have to go on a hunger strike twice. It is not a normal act,” Ratcliffe said on his petition website. change.org. Boris Johnson must take responsibility He said Iran remained the “main aggressor” in the Nazanin case, then added that “the UK is failing us as well.” “It is increasingly clear that the Nazanin case could have been resolved several months ago without further diplomatic agendas,” he said. “The Prime Minister must take responsibility for it.” Amnesty International said Ratcliffe wanted to maintain “constant vigil” by sleeping in a tent outside the Foreign Office. He hopes his position will put enough pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to secure the release of his wife and other detained British and Iranian nationals, Amnesty added. Espionage charges Zaghari-Ratcliffe served five years in prison after being arrested at Tehran airport in April 2016 and convicted of conspiring to overthrow the Iranian government. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, his supporters and rights groups deny this and the accusations, also made by the Iranian government, of espionage. Earlier this year, she was sentenced to an additional 12 months in prison for spreading “propaganda against the system” after participating in a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009. The decision was confirmed this month- ci by a court of appeal. The verdict includes a one-year travel ban, meaning she could not leave Iran until 2023. Ratcliffe’s 7-year-old daughter, Gabriella, lives with him in London, having returned from Tehran two years ago, where she had stayed with her grandmother while Nazanin served his prison sentence. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has spoken to Nazanin and Richard since her appointment. One of the main issues surrounding his potential release is the UK’s refusal to pay a historic debt of $ 400 million ($ 473 million) to Iran that the UK government acknowledges owing. The Foreign Ministry says sanctions are preventing the payment from being made. Ratcliffe went on a 15-day hunger strike in 2019 outside the Iranian embassy, ​​a move he says was crucial in securing the release of his daughter Gabriella. The Associated Press contributed to this article.

