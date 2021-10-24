Xi Jinping, the Chinese Communist Party and forced organ harvesting

The true communist is an ungodly and dehumanized creature. A major factor in the creation of a communist is his materialist philosophy. He is taught that there is no God; that matter in motion is the sum total of all beings; that each individual is a body in which a stomach secretes gastric juices, a liver secretes bile and a brain secretes emotions and thoughts, writes Gary Cartwright.

German philosopher Ludwig Feuerbach wrote: “Man is what he eats. We are matter in motion, nothing more.”

Feuerbach’s concept of materialism was taken up by Karl Marx and married to Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel’s dialectic, who held that progress is inherent in change, or as Marx himself put it: conflict is the catalyst for all progress.

There is no soul; there is no spirit; there is no paradise to gain, no hell to escape. A new scientific age has dawned and the need for God has been abolished.

Even in the 21st century, the Chinese Communist Party continues to propagate this Marxist philosophy with vigor. Indeed, as recently as August 2021, China announced its intention to introduce “Xi Jinping thought – referring to the current leader of the Party – in schools to help “Adolescents establish Marxist beliefs.

What is the most basic and common duty of us members of the Communist Party? As everyone knows, it’s about establishing communism, transforming the current world into a communist world. Is a communist world good or not? We all know it’s very good. In such a world, there will be no exploiters, oppressors, landowners, capitalists, imperialists or fascists. Liu Shaoqi, vice chairman of the Chinese Communist Party (1956-66).

Only in such a dehumanizing context can the Chinese Communist Party continue to prosper.

That Communist China has an appalling human rights record is widely known and accepted. The issue of forced organ harvesting, in which political prisoners and others are killed to facilitate organ harvesting, is currently the subject of much political debate.

Up to 10,000 victims are believed to have lost their lives in this vile trade. Often, transplants are performed for purely commercial reasons; however, some are carried out in order to protect the health and ensure the longevity of senior Chinese Communist Party officials.

In the context of man as matter in motion, nothing more such evil is justifiable for the Communists (although they firmly deny all allegations publicly.)

Falun Gong practitioners, who emphasize morality and the cultivation of virtue, and who identify as practitioners of the Buddhist school, are particularly at risk. Their healthy lifestyle makes them an ideal source of fresh, clean organs.

They are also targeted because the Communist Party cannot and will not tolerate any competing ideology.

In the second chapter of his Communist Party manifesto, Marx said: You must therefore admit that by individual you mean no one other than the bourgeois, than the bourgeois owner of a property. This person must, in fact, be swept aside and made impossible.

Marx would almost certainly have put Falun Gong in the same context as the hated one. bourgeois, although its detractors often remind us that without the significant financial support of Friedrich Engels – himself from a wealthy bourgeois family – it is highly unlikely that the world has ever heard of Karl Marx from his manifesto.

This urgent human rights situation must be addressed. a high-level international conference at the Press Club, Brussels, which will be broadcast live on October 27 and which will be accessible to the public.

In addition to politicians and human rights activists, the conference will be addressed by Sir Geoffrey Nice, Queens Counsel, and Chairman of the London-based China Tribune, who on June 17, 2019 delivered his “final judgment” on organ harvesting in China and declared the Chinese Communist Party guilty of crimes against humanity.

The conference will bring together many of the most eminent experts on this very worrying issue, one of the most serious of human rights issues, including from the European Parliament. Falun Gong members will also be in attendance.

The conference can be joined online from 11:00 am (CET) at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFWBDOElTrmVotVrnlsI5fw?view_as=subscriber.

