Islamists give Pakistani government two days to release party leader and expel French envoy





A radical Islamist party, with tens of thousands of supporters camped on the road to Islamabad, gave the Pakistani government two days on Sunday to release its party leader and expel the French ambassador on pain of a sit-in in the national capital.

After talks with the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) organization, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Sunday that protesting Islamists would not march on Islamabad as detained TLP workers would be released.

“Under an agreement signed earlier with the TLP, the issue of the expulsion of the French ambassador will be submitted to Parliament for debate,” said the minister, who met with a delegation from the TLP and said imprisoned TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi at Kot Lakhpat prison here.

“About 10,000 Islamists are camping from Muridke to Gujranwala (on the GT road), about 80 km from Lahore. They are waiting for a signal from their leaders to march on the capital, a Punjab government official told PTI.

“At the moment, the protesters are invited to stay there for a few more days, as the Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf has promised to release their leader (Rizvi) and to take action regarding the expulsion of the envoy. French for blasphemous cartoons by Tuesday, the official said.

In a statement released to the media, TLP said: “The government asked us for time until Tuesday to implement the agreement with us (to expel the French envoy) and the release of our leaders and workers, including including party leader Saad Rizvi. In addition, the government will quash all illegal FIRs against our workers and leaders. Our protest march will only end after our demands have been accepted.

On Saturday, TLP supporters had managed to raze all layers of police security after heavy clashes and entered the Gujranwala limits. Three police officers and seven TLP employees died in the clashes that erupted on Wednesday. However, no clashes took place on Sunday as talks took place between the government and the TLP delegation.

“A total of seven TLP activists have been killed by direct police fire and more than 700 have been injured in Lahore so far,” TLP official Ibn-i-Ismail said. He said the condition of many injured workers was critical.

On Saturday, Shahdara and the surrounding areas (outskirts of Lahore) turned into battlefields. The police fired tear gas canisters to disperse the demonstrators who in return pelted the police with stones. Many TLP workers carrying batons appeared to retaliate when riot police attempted to disperse them. The Rangers remained behind the police force and did not participate directly in the dispersal of the demonstrators.

Gujranwala police dug a 12-foot-deep ditch and filled it with water to prevent Islamists from moving towards Islamabad. A large contingent of police were deployed around the demonstrators. Islamabad police have also written to the Inspector General of the Punjab Police seeking 10,000 trained police officers to deploy in the federal capital.

Police have placed containers on the main arteries of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The son of TLP founder Saad Hussain Rizvi has been detained by the Punjab government since last April under the maintenance of public order (MPO) following the parties’ protest against the blasphemous cartoons of the Prophet of the Islam published in France and its demand that the French ambassador be dismissed and the importation of goods from that country be prohibited.

The TLP subsequently agreed to call off protests across the country on assurances from the Pakistani government that it would present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador to the National Assembly.

However, the government had convened the NA session to discuss the expulsion of the French envoy and before a vote could be taken on the resolution, the speaker announced the formation of a special committee to discuss of the issue and called on the government and the opposition to engage with each other to reach consensus on the issue. No meeting of this special committee has taken place since April.

TLP rose to prominence in 2017 when it staged a massive three-week protest in the busy Faizabad interchange near Islamabad. The party lifted the lockdown on the city after the then government sacked the law minister.

